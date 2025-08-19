BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Ganderbal Minor's Death Case: Police Apprehend Victim's Sister 

Less than 48 hours after body of 14-year-old girl was recovered on Batsar- Sehpora road in Ganderbal, police has arrested her sister for the death in the central Kashmir district.

Addressing a presser, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said that the 22-year-old girl ( Sister of deceased) has been arrested in connection with the incident. He said soon after the incident, police registered a case and started investigations. During the Investigation, he said, role of deceased’s sister came to fore and it was found she killed the minor.

The SSP further stated that an altercation between two sisters escalated, resulting in the elder sister hitting the younger one with a rod, which unfortunately led to her death.

The Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had termed the murder has heinous and expressed his anguish. He demanded stern punishment for those guilty of murdering the minor. (GNS)

