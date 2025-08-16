Gandabal Big Bash Tournament Concludes with Thrilling Final

Srinagar, Aug 15: The Gandabal Big Bash tournament reached its grand finale today with an exciting clash between Hajin Heroes and Parray Sports.As per a statement issued here, Hajin Heroes won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a competitive target of 77 runs. In reply, Parray Sports fought hard but were restricted to 65 runs, falling short by 12 runs. Hazeek was named Man of the Match for his brilliant performance, while Arshid Parray was honoured as Man of the Tournament. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by distinguished guests Zahoor Ahmad Parray, Molvi Bilal Ahmad, Arshid Ahmad, and Rameez Ahmad Rather. Chief Organizer Ishfaq Nazir was also highly appreciated for his exceptional efforts in successfully hosting the tournament. Both the winners and runners-up received trophies and cash prizes for their outstanding performances throughout the event.