Gagangir Clinches Rayil Cricket Tournament Trophy

Ganderbal, Aug 31: The much-awaited grand finale of the Rayil Cricket Tournament was played on Sunday at Rayil Cricket Ground, where Gagangir emerged victorious against Rayil in a thrilling contest. The match drew an enthusiastic crowd of sports lovers and witnessed the presence of MLA Kangan, Mian Mehar Ali, as the chief guest. Chairman Civil Society Gund, Irfan Raina, along with several dignitaries, also graced the occasion.Speaking after the final, MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali congratulated both the winner and runner-up teams, lauding their sportsmanship. “I wholeheartedly congratulate the Gagangir team for lifting the trophy and equally appreciate the Rayil team for their spirited performance. Both sides displayed great talent and passion on the field,” Ali said while presenting mementos to the teams. Highlighting the importance of sports for the youth, Mehar Ali reiterated his commitment to upgrading sports infrastructure in the constituency. “Our youth are brimming with talent, and they deserve better opportunities. I assure you all that sports infrastructure will be developed across Kangan so that young people can channel their energy into games like cricket, volleyball, and football,” he said.He further encouraged the youth to balance academics with sporting activities. “While studies must remain a priority, games are equally vital for mental and physical health. Sports teach discipline, teamwork, and resilience—qualities that are essential in life,” the MLA added. The final match ended with jubilant celebrations as the winning team Gagangir lifted the championship trophy to the applause of a cheering crowd.