‘Gadd Bateh’ strikes emotional chord at JKAACL’s weekly theatre series

Srinagar, June 15: As part of its ongoing SaptahikRangdhara weekly theatre initiative, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) hosted the presentation of the Kashmiri play Gadd Bateh, staged by the Pir Panchal (CESES) Organisation.

Harvinder Kour, Secretary of JKAACL, presented a memento to the performing group in recognition of their outstanding performance. Speaking on the occasion, she praised the troupe for vividly portraying a culturally resonant and emotionally rich narrative.Gadd Bateh, written by Rakesh Roshan Bhat and directed by Rohit Bhat, revolves around a Kashmiri Pandit who, while striving to uphold the traditions of his community in exile, is unable to celebrate Gadd Bateh—a traditional feast—due to not owning a house for 35 years in Jammu. Upon finally building his own home, he hopes to mark the occasion quietly. However, with the involvement of his daughter-in-law, a fish-loving neighbour, and even a divine figure—Gar Devta—it becomes an unforgettable celebration.

The cast delivered compelling performances that brought the narrative to life. Rakesh Tickoo, portraying Tathya, offered a poignant and heartfelt depiction of a man anchored in tradition yet yearning for belonging. Rahul Kilam as Bub Ji infused the stage with warmth and subtle humour. King C Bharti as Sanje Bossh added vibrancy, while Suman Bhat’s portrayal of Daizy captured youthful exuberance. Rahul Pandita as Ramesh conveyed intensity and emotion, and Bharti Koul as Asha Ji delivered a grounded, mature performance. Vinay Pandita, playing Gar Devta, impressed with a powerful and divine stage presence.Behind-the-scenes contributions were equally vital. Costumes were designed by Bharti Kaul, lighting was managed by Ravinder Sharma, makeup by Shammy Damir, properties by Sushma Kumari, and music composed by Ishu Bharti Pandit. The play was written by Rakesh Roshan Bhat.Anil Tickoo, ACO, conducted the proceedings of the evening. The series will continue next Saturday, June 21, with the Hindi play Malik Kamal NoukarDhamaal, to be presented by the Society for Environment Education and Modern Arts.