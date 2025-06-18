G7 Canada: PM Modi highlights India’s 4A approach to energy security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G7 Outreach Session on the theme ‘Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world’.

He brought to attention India’s novel approach of being human-centric towards technology and highlighted the 4As, which form the pillars of India’s approach towards energy security, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the invitation and congratulated the G7 on marking 50 years of its journey. In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that energy security was among the leading challenges facing future generations.

Bringing attention to the 4As, MEA noted in its statement that elaborating on India’s commitment to inclusive growth, PM Modi noted that availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability were the principles that underpinned India’s approach to energy security.

He further emphasised that even though India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, it has successfully met its Paris commitments ahead of time.

At the summit, the PM also mentioned the challenges posed by new technologies.

PM Modi spoke on the nexus between technology, AI and energy. Noting that while AI has become a critical tool to promote efficiency and innovation, the technology itself is energy-intensive, and it was important to strategise how to make it sustainable through clean and green initiatives.

Elaborating on India’s human-centric approach to promoting technology, he noted that any technology to be effective must bring value to the lives of common people. He suggested that addressing AI-related global governance issues was key to tackling the concerns of AI and to promoting innovation in the field.

He underlined that in the age of AI, it was important to have secure and resilient supply chains of critical minerals. Prime Minister further stated that quality and diverse data, which abounds in India, is critical for responsible AI, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in its statement.

Thus, PM Modi emphasised that a technology-led world calls for closer cooperation among countries for realising a sustainable future, and to achieve it, people and planet must be kept at the centre of progress.

Showcasing to the world India’s commitment to a sustainable and green future, PM Modi underscored that India has undertaken several global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE and One Sun- One World- One Grid, and called upon the international community to further strengthen them. (ANI)