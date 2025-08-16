Future of country depends on virtue & vigour of Youth: VC IUST

Awantipora Aug 15: On the eve of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor hoisted the National Flag. The ceremony was attended by all the employees including Prof. A. H. Moon, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Abdul Wahid Makdoomi, Registrar and Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer.In his address, Prof Romshoo paid tributes to the founding fathers who fought against colonialism and said that they had faith in the courage and wisdom of their countrymen to steer the nation towards prosperity. He said that their immense sacrifices can be truly honoured if we dedicate ourselves to the high ideals of the Constitution. Referring to the national vision of Baharat Viksit @2047, the VC said that the role of HEIs in this regard can’t be overemphasised.He said that universities have to deliver solutions to the problems facing society. He highlighted drug abuse as rhe main challenge and said that it is collective responsibility to protect our young generations and safeguard our future.Focusing on the students, Prof. Romshoo said that NEP 2020 has opened new vistas exposing students to holistic learning, grounded in tradition but equipped in the cutting edge skills for the 21st century Industry.