Funding, approval delays stall Rs 161 Cr Water Supply Project in Sgr

M Haziq Pandit

Srinagar, Sep 08: The ambitious Rs 161.201 crore water supply project, aimed at providing sustainable drinking water to the residents of Srinagar, remains stalled due to insufficient funding and pending departmental approvals. Despite its potential to ease the city’s water shortage crisis, the project continues to face delays, leaving residents worried about their future access to clean water.

The project, which involves laying, testing, and commissioning a raw water main from Preng to Rangil, was envisioned as a long-term solution to meet the growing water demands of the city. It aimed to reduce dependence on temporary water arrangements and ensure uninterrupted supply across Srinagar. However, financial constraints and procedural delays have stalled progress, with no clear timeline for completion.

According to officials at the Jal Shakti Department (PHE), while the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared, the project is still awaiting approvals. “We are in the process of securing clearances from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Forest, Wildlife, Soil Conservation, and Environment, which has caused the delay,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity. The official added that inadequate funding has also contributed to the delay. “Even though funds were initially sanctioned, disbursement has not taken place, which has significantly slowed down execution. At present, we cannot provide specific dates for approvals or implementation,” the official said.

The delay in moving forward with the project has raised serious concerns among residents of Srinagar, where water shortages have become a recurring issue. The city, home to around 1.5 million people as per the 2011 census, has been grappling with frequent water scarcity, especially during peak summer months. Localities such as Natipora, Batamaloo, Chanapora, Zainakadal, Lal Nagar, and parts of downtown have faced acute shortages in recent weeks, forcing households to rely on tanker-supplied and bottled water to meet daily needs. Locals argue that the project should have been prioritised given the worsening water situation. “Projects like this should have been pushed forward, but instead they remain indefinitely delayed,” said Shariq Bhat, a resident of Chanapora.

Roshan Khan, a resident of Batamaloo, said, “We have been facing water shortage for months and have to rely on tankers and bottled water to meet our daily needs, which is both inconvenient and expensive.” He added that such difficulties could have been avoided had long-term projects been implemented on time. “The government should focus on projects that genuinely improve water access in the city instead of delaying them year after year,” he said. For now, the Rs 161-crore project remains stalled, leaving Srinagar residents uncertain about when they will finally get reliable access to water.