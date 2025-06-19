Fully geared to provide ration at all Yatra ration points: Dir FS&CA

Srinagar, June 18: Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kashmir, Dr. Owais Ahmed, on Wednesday said that the Department is fully geared up to provide ration at all Yatra ration points during the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Dr Owais said that stocking has already completed at lower stages and is going at full pace for higher-altitude points along both the Anantnag and Ganderbal routes.

“For the Yatra, FPSs are being made on both the Anantnag and Ganderbal axis. That work is almost complete. Structures and ration for the first stage have been delivered. For the remaining higher-altitude stages, the same shall be completed in the next few days,” he said.

He also said that food distribution for the month of June has already been completed across fair price shops (FPS) in the Valley, while stocking for July has also begun especially for priority and remote areas.

“We are monitoring the distribution of consumer affairs items at fair price shops. June’s distribution has already been done, and further supplies are being distributed to the consumers,” Dr. Owais said.

He added that stocking of food grains for July is underway with a focus on priority zones so that ration reaches people well on time. “Stocking is going on in Moharram priority areas to ensure ration is available ahead of time for the upcoming month,” he added.

Dr. Owais urged the public to cooperate with the department’s functionaries and immediately report any grievances. “If there is any issue, people should raise grievances so that we can ensure fair and transparent delivery of food grains and essential items to the rightful consumers,” he added.

He also said that the department has set up grievance redressal portals, WhatsApp numbers, and helpline services for public complaints.

“Different helplines and WhatsApp numbers are available. People can contact us if there are any issues,” he added.