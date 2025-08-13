Breaking

Full dress rehearsals, security drills held successfully ahead of Independence Day in Kashmir: IGP

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V.K. Birdi on Wednesday said that full dress rehearsals for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations were successfully conducted in all districts of the Kashmir Valley.

Speaking to media, IGP Birdi said that all contingents participated in the rehearsals, which were held smoothly across the Valley.

“In Srinagar, where the main programme will be held, multi-tier security arrangements and high-tech surveillance is in place. We want maximum residents to attend the Independence Day celebrations and make the event successful,” the IGP said.

On infiltration attempt in Uri sector, he said the matter is under investigation—(KNO)

Successful train runs on Katra-Reasi track bring rail closer to Kashmir
“Sat in BJP’s lap…”Omar Abdullah hits out at PDP for criticising NC stand on Waqf Act
Jamia Masjid Sgr bars photography inside mosque; asks men and women not to sit together on lawns
BJP to appoint new National President by December
Custodian General inspects evacuee properties in Kashmir division; Asks officers to act swiftly against encroachments
Share This Article
Previous Article Macron calls Israel’s Gaza plan “disaster waiting to happen,” proposes UN mission
Next Article Div Com Kashmir invites all to I-Day, says last year’s zeal stayed high despite heavy rains
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Div Com Kashmir invites all to I-Day, says last year’s zeal stayed high despite heavy rains
SEO Video
Macron calls Israel’s Gaza plan “disaster waiting to happen,” proposes UN mission
Breaking World
India’s power generating capacity to reach 780GW by FY30 with annual growth of 10%: UBS Report
Breaking
Doda District administration distributes 1 lakh national flags under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign
Breaking