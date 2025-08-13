Full dress rehearsals, security drills held successfully ahead of Independence Day in Kashmir: IGP

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V.K. Birdi on Wednesday said that full dress rehearsals for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations were successfully conducted in all districts of the Kashmir Valley.

Speaking to media, IGP Birdi said that all contingents participated in the rehearsals, which were held smoothly across the Valley.

“In Srinagar, where the main programme will be held, multi-tier security arrangements and high-tech surveillance is in place. We want maximum residents to attend the Independence Day celebrations and make the event successful,” the IGP said.

On infiltration attempt in Uri sector, he said the matter is under investigation—(KNO)