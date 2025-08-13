Full Dress Rehearsals inspire patriotic fervor ahead of 79th Independence Day in Kashmir

In a vibrant display of patriotism and unity, full-dress rehearsals for the upcoming 79th Independence Day celebrations unfolded today across Kashmir.

The rehearsals held at all district headquarters marked the culmination of weeks of preparation, offering a glimpse into the grand festivities set to light up the Valley on August 15.

On the occasion, heartfelt tributes were paid to the nation’s leaders, freedom fighters, and martyrs whose sacrifices paved the way for India’s independence. Their unwavering dedication was honored as the foundation of the freedom enjoyed by the country today.

At Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri hoisted the National Flag at Bakshi Stadium, inspected the parade contingents, took salute at March past and addressed the participants.

Earlier, Div Com paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the nation, who laid their lives in the line of national duty, at Balidan Stambh, Pratap Park. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Birdi, DC Srinagar Akshay Labroo, and other officers of civil administration & security agencies.

Addressing the participants at the Bakhshi Stadium, the main venue for the celebration of Independence Day in J&K, Div Com highlighted developmental and socio-economic achievements of the government.

Div Com said that terrorists who massacred innocent people at Pahalgam tried to create fear and division among the people but the general public strongly condemned the heinous and drastic act of terrorism in one voice.

He remarked that operation Sindoor was a befitting reply to dismantle the bases of terrorism while operation Mahadev delivered justice to the actual perpetrators of Pahalgam killings.

Bidhuri said the government successfully executed Hajj pilgrimage despite the prevailing situation during operation Sindoor. He also credited civil & security departments for peaceful and smooth conduct of annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Different contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, JKAP, IRP, Women contingent, SDRF, Fire & Emergency, Forest Protection Force, NCC contingents, Pipe band, Brass band and students from different schools participated in march past parade.

IGP, Kashmir, DIG Central Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic Srinagar, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Security, Senior officers and other security agencies including CRPF, BSF, NDRF besides HODs & offices all civil departments were present on the occasion.

The colourful cultural programmes enacted on the occasion by students & artists demonstrated the fervor for Independence Day celebration.

At Anantnag, A full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Independence Day 2025 celebrations was held today at the Shaheed Himayun Muzzamil Memorial, Government Degree College (Boys), Anantnag.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Anantnag, Sandeep Singh Bali, hoisted the National Flag and took the salute at the march past which was presented by the contingents from the CRPF, J&K Police, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Services, NCC, and various schools.

Addressing the gathering, ADDC highlighted the district’s significant achievements in key sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, rural development under schemes like MGNREGA and Jal Shakti, women and youth empowerment, macadamization and road connectivity, and self-employment initiatives.

On the occasion, colorful and vibrant cultural items on patriotic themes and rich local heritage and traditions were presented by students from different educational institutions.

The rehearsal was attended by ACR, SP, Executive Engineer R&B, CEO, DIO and other district officers, Tehsildar Anantnag, and officers from police and engineering wings, officials from other departments alongside a large gathering of the general public.

At Ganderbal, A full dress rehearsal for the forthcoming 79th Independence Day was held today at Qamaria Stadium, Ganderbal, showcasing the district’s readiness to celebrate the national event with patriotic fervor.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, hoisted the Tricolor, took the salute at the ceremonial march-past, inspected the parade, and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by various departments to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations.

The impressive march-past was presented by contingents of JKP, JKP (Ladies), CRPF, SSB, PTS Manigam, SPO Ganderbal, Home Guard, Forest Protection Force, and students from various schools.

In his address, ADDC underscored the significance of Independence Day celebrations and highlighted that in 2025, Ganderbal district successfully showcased its best administrative capabilities during major events such as the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Kheer Bhawani Mela, Urs of Syed Qamar-u-Din Bukhari, and other religious gatherings of Sufi saints.

He emphasized that the district administration ensured world-class facilities, robust security, and a welcoming atmosphere for millions of pilgrims, reflecting Ganderbal’s legacy of religious harmony, cultural tolerance, and effective governance.

Highlighting the district’s developmental progress, the ADDC noted the administration’s focus on improving rural roads, bridges, public infrastructure, water and power supply, digital learning facilities, and strengthening the healthcare sector with modern equipment and specialist doctors. He also stressed on eco-friendly tourism development in Sonamarg, Naranag, and Manasbal.

The event also featured a vibrant cultural programme with patriotic songs and traditional folk dances performed by schoolchildren.

Among others, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal; ADC, Syed Fahim Bihaqi; ASP; ACR; and other senior officers from civil and police administration attended the event.

At Kulgam, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Altaf Ahmad Khan, hoisted the Tricolour, took the salute at the march-past, and inspected the parade during the full dress rehearsal function held at District Police Lines, Kulgam.

The march-past was presented by contingents of JKP, CRPF, JKAP, Home Guard, the women contingent, NCC, and students from various schools.

In his address, ADDC highlighted the historical significance of the day and the achievements and progress made under various schemes and programmes by different departments in the district. He also spoke about measures taken to curb the drug menace.

On the occasion, a vibrant cultural show was presented by students on patriotic songs besides folk dances.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vikar Ahmad Giri; ACR, ACD, A-SP, CEO, DySPs, Executive Engineer, besides other district and sectoral officers, and members of the public.

At Shopian, Full Dress Rehearsal for the upcoming 79th Independence Day celebrations was today held at District Police Lines (DPL), Shopian with patriotic enthusiasm and vibrant participation of the public.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Shopian, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone hoisted the Tricolour, took salute at the march past and inspected the parade.

Impressive march past was presented by contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, JK Ladies Police, Home Guard, FPF and school children.

In his address, ADDC highlighted the district’s progress, outlining major developmental activities completed and underway including construction and upgradation of roads to improve connectivity in rural areas, implementation of employment generation and welfare schemes, agricultural and allied sector initiatives under HADP and promoting socio-economic upliftment.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ensure inclusive growth and good governance to improve the quality of life for all residents.

The event concluded with patriotic and cultural performances by school children depicting India’s freedom struggle and rich cultural heritage, drawing applause from the audience.

Officers of district administration, school children and a large number of people attended the programme.

At Baramulla, Full Dress Rehearsal for the Independence Day 2025 was held today with patriotic fervour at Showkat Ali Stadium, Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla, Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi hoisted the National Flag and took the salute at an impressive march past presented by contingents of Jammu & Kashmir Police, CRPF, BSF, NCC cadets and students.

In his address, ADC said that the Full Dress Rehearsal is not only a run-up to the grand celebrations on 15th August but also an occasion to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and the struggle that secured our nation’s freedom.

He urged all citizens to participate actively, hoist the tricolour at their homes, and pass on the legacy of freedom to the younger generation.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Gurinderpal Singh; Additional Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Feroz Yahya; District Youth Services and Sports Officer Baramulla, besides Engineers from R&B, JKPDCL, and Jal Shakti Department and other departments, besides a large gathering of citizens, officials, students, and dignitaries attended the function.

The event also featured vibrant cultural performances by school students, including patriotic songs, traditional dances, and speeches, which were warmly received by the audience. Meanwhile, the Police Band Baramulla added to the patriotic ambience with spirited musical performances.

At Budgam, the full dress rehearsal function in connection with Independence Day 2025 was held today at sports stadium Budgam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam, Mehraj-ud-din Shah, hoisted the National flag, took salute at the march past besides inspecting the parade of contingents.

The contingents that participated in the march past parade included Police, JKAP, CRPF, NCC and students besides contingents from various schools of district Budgam.

Besides, artists and other troupes, students performed colorful cultural programmes amid the patriotic songs and local popular songs which enthralled the audience and invoked huge applause.

Among others present were ASP Budgam, Syed Sajjad Bukhari; GM DIC, PO ICDS, CEO, ACD, CHO, CAO, Heads of all line departments, senior police officers, students, media persons besides officers of CRPF and other security agencies.

At Pulwama, A full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day 2025 celebrations was held today at the District Police Lines (DPL), Pulwama.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Pulwama, Dr. S.M Ashraf hoisted the National Flag and took the salute at the march past.

The parade, attended by senior officers from the district administration and security forces, featured impressive contingents from various security agencies and local schools. The participants demonstrated excellent marching skills and discipline, reflecting the spirit of patriotism and unity.

The rehearsal was followed by a vibrant cultural programmes presented by local artists and school students. These performances highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the region and added a festive charm to the occasion.

In line with this, a full dress rehearsal was also held at DPL Awantipora, featuring contingents from security forces and students, along with cultural performances, to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2025.

At Kupwara, The full dress rehearsal for celebration of 79th Independence Day was held today at District Police Lines (DPL) Zangli Kupwara where Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Gulzar Ahmad took salute on the march past.

The parade consisted of contingents from JK Police, JKAP, CRPF, BSF, and Forest Protection force and school students. Pipe and Brass bands of BSF, JKP, JKAP and Army played tunes to the march past.

On the occasion, various cultural programmes were also presented by the school children. The cultural items depicted, national integration, unity in diversity, harmony and composite culture of Jammu Kashmir UT, Government initiatives besides featured patriotic songs, folk music and dance.

ASP Kupwara, Javaid Ahmad; ACR Kupwara, Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad and other district officers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, full dress rehearsal functions were also held at District Police Lines Handwara, Mini Secretariat Tangdar and GDC Sogam where concerned Tehsildars hoisted the tri-colour and took salute at the march past.

Officers from civil & police administration were present on the occasion. Colorful cultural programmes were also presented by students from different educational institutions. Information department Kupwara also organized folk and cultural items.

At Bandipora, Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsals were held today across Bandipora district.

The main event was held at S. K Stadium Bandipora where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Zaffar Husson Shawal accompanied by ASP Bandipora, Ruhail Mircha hoisted the National flag and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents comprising JKP, NCC cadets and contingents from various schools.

Senior officers of civil administration, J&K Police, and paramilitary forces were also present at the full dress rehearsal.

In his speech, ADC threw light on the celebrations of Independence Day and highlighted the developmental activities carried out in the district.

The cultural programs by various schools were also presented to enthrall the audience. Cultural programs presented on the occasion depicted the country’s rich cultural heritage and economic, women empowerment and social progress.

Similar full dress rehearsal functions were also held at subdivision Sumbal and Gurez, where respective Tehsildars hoisted the National Flag.

The full dress rehearsal functions were also held across the district at Block Level, panchayat level, and in all schools and colleges.