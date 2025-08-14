Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day-2025 held across Kashmir valley

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, J&K Police and security forces besides students from various schools and colleges had a full-dress rehearsal of Independence Day parade today across the Kashmir valley.

Various contingents of J&K Police, J&K Armed Police, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Services, Forest Protection Forces, IRP, CAPFs, NCC Cadets & students from different schools participated in full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade. The ceremonies also included a series of captivating cultural performances by school students and local artists, which infused these events with a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

In Anantnag, full dress rehearsal parade was held at Government Degree College Khanabal. ADC Anantnag Shri Sandeep Singh Bali, served as the chief guest for the event, unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the march past. Following the parade, students from various educational institutions presented colourful cultural programmes. Officers from Civil and Police Administration were present on the occasion.

In Awantipora, full dress rehearsal parade was held at DPL Awantipora in which Tehsildar Awantipora Shri Shakeel Ahmad unfurled the National flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past. Officers of civil administration, police department and other concerned were present on the occasion.

In Baramulla, Full Dress Rehearsal was held at Shukat Ali Stadium, Baramulla, in which ADC Baramulla Shri Syed Altaf Hussain-JKAS accompanied by Addl. SP Baramulla unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at the impressive march past. Senior officers from both the Civil and Police Administration witnessed the event, with vibrant cultural performances by students.

In Kulgam, full dress rehearsal was conducted at DPL Kulgam. Additional District Development Commissioner Kulgam Shri Altaf Ahmad Khan-JKAS, accompanied by Addl. SP Kulgam Shri Mohammad Aftab Awan-JKPS, unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at the march past. Senior officers from both the Civil and Police Administration witnessed the event, adding to its ceremonial grandeur.

In Shopian, full dress rehearsal was held at Parade Ground, DPL Shopian. Additional District Development Commissioner Shopian Shri Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone-JKAS, accompanied by Addl. SP Shopian Shri Rameez Rashid Bhat-JKPS unfurled the National Flag and took the salute. The ceremony was further enriched with vibrant cultural performances presented by school students, reflecting the district’s rich traditions and patriotic fervour.

In Pulwama, full dress rehearsal was held at DPL Pulwama. The ceremony began with the unfurling of the National Flag by ADC Pulwama Dr. Shri S.M. Ashraf (JKAS), accompanied by Additional SP Pulwama. The dignitaries inspected the parade and took the salute during the ceremonial march-past.

In Sopore, full dress rehearsal parade was held at Khushal Sports Stadium, Sopore. Tehsildar Sopore Shri Sheikh Tariq unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took the salute at the march past. Addl. SP Sopore Shri Mir Murtaza along with officers from Police, Security Forces, and Civil Administration were present on the occasion.

In Handwara, full dress rehearsal was conducted at DPL Handwara with great zeal and enthusiasm. Tehsildar Handwara Shri Zeeshan Ahmad Khan unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at the march past. The event was attended by officers from Police and Civil Administration and other departments. Following the parade, students from various educational institutions presented a colourful cultural programme.

In Bandipora, full dress rehearsal was conducted at Sports Stadium, Bandipora. On the occasion, ADDC Shri Zafar Ahmad Shawl-JKAS accompanied by Additional SP Bandipora, Shri Ruhail Mircha-JKPS unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at the march past. Following the march past, the audience was treated to a series of colourful and culturally rich performances presented by cultural clubs and school students.

In Budgam, full dress rehearsal parade was held at Sports Stadium Budgam in which ADC Budgam Shri Mehraj-Ud-Din Shah-JKAS, accompanied by Addl. SP Budgam unfurled the National flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past. Senior officers from both the Civil and Police Administration witnessed the event.

In Ganderbal, full dress rehearsal was conducted at Madr-e-Meharban Qamriya Stadium, Ganderbal. Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal Shri Manzoor Ahmad Bhat-JKAS, accompanied by Addl. SP Ganderbal Shri Parvaiz Ahmad, hoisted the National Flag and took the salute at the impressive march past. Senior officers from both the Civil and Police Administration witnessed the event.

In Kupwara, a grand dress rehearsal was held at DPL Kupwara, in which ADC Kupwara Mr. Gulzar Ahmad Khan unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the march past. Senior Police and civil administration officers of the district also participated in the event.