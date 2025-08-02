BreakingNational

Fulfilled pledge to avenge Pahalgam attack with Mahadev’s blessings: PM Modi lauds Op Sindoor in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Operation Sindoor in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi and said that he avenged the loss of the Pahalgam terror attack with the blessings of Lord Mahadev.

Addressing a public meeting, PM Modi dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to Lord Mahadev.

PM Modi said, “This is the first time I have come to Kashi after Operation Sindoor. 26 innocent civilians were mercilessly killed by terrorists in Pahalgam… My heart was full of sorrow. I had pledged to take revenge for my daughters’ sindoor, and I fulfilled it with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to the feet of Mahadev.”

Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people.

PM Modi also lauded the Kanwar Yatra and said, “These days, when I see the visuals of devotees of Lord Shiva taking Ganga’s water in Kashi, it looks divine. Especially, when our Yadav brothers take the Ganga water from Gauri-Kedareshwar, it is a wonderful sight.”

PM Modi added that he did not offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple as it would have caused inconvenience to the commoners visiting the temple.

“I dearly wished to be able to offer prayers to Baba Vishwanath in the holy month of ‘Sawan’. But if I go there, other devotees will face inconvenience and will not be able to offer prayers, so I bow down before Bholenath and Maa Ganga from here,” the Prime Minister said.

During his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring an amount of more than Rs 20,500 crores into the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers.

He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore. (ANI)

