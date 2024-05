Fruit vendor stabbed to death in Dalgate, accused arrested: Police

A fruit vendor was killed after he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday evening at Dalgate area of Srinagar while the accused involved in the crime has been arrested.

In a post on X, Srinagar Police wrote, “Scuffle between two fruit vendors broke out in Dalgate area in which Hilal Ahmad Shera S/o Riyaz Shera R/o Tengpora stabbed Bilal Guroo R/o Bemina to death. FIR No. 70/2024 u/s 302 IPC regd in PS RM Bagh & investigation taken up. ”

Accused arrested & weapon of offence recovered,” Police said.