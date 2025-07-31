From Red Fort to Real Change under PM Modi’s Leadership

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on 15th August 2024, delivered a powerful and hopeful speech from the Red Fort. He spoke with confidence, sharing his big dreams for India’s future. Now, as India prepares to celebrate the 79th Independence Day 2025, we can see how many of those dreams have already started coming true. One of the first promises he made was about improving the Ease of Living for people in cities. He said that every citizen should live with comfort and dignity.

Over the past year, many Indian cities have seen better roads, smoother traffic systems, cleaner parks, and smart water systems. Metro services were expanded in cities like Pune and Bhopal. Online services for bills, licenses, and healthcare also improved, saving people time and effort. PM Modi talked about reviving the great spirit of Nalanda University, making India a global centre for education.

In 2024, Nalanda University was officially reopened with modern infrastructure. It welcomed students from over 20 countries and started courses in science, culture, history, and technology. India’s image as a learning hub is growing, just like he promised.

Another great announcement was on semiconductor chip production. PM Modi said India must produce its own chips instead of buying from abroad. In the last year, large chip-making factories started construction in Gujarat and Karnataka. These are expected to create jobs and reduce import costs. India’s first locally designed chip was tested successfully in June 2025. His goal of self-reliance in technology has begun. He promised to make India the Skill Capital of the World. Referring to Budget 2024, he said lakhs of youth would get training in new-age skills.

Since then, thousands of Skill India centres have trained students in AI, coding, robotics, and electric vehicle maintenance. Many have already found jobs or started their own businesses. The promise of empowering youth through skills is being fulfilled. In the field of industry, PM Modi spoke of building a manufacturing hub. He said India’s resources and manpower must be used to boost production. After the speech, several foreign companies invested in setting up factories in India, especially in sectors like electronics, textiles, and automobiles.

Exports have increased, and job creation has improved. His dream of a manufacturing powerhouse is becoming real. He introduced a powerful slogan: “Design in India, Design for the World.” He wanted Indian designers to think big and serve global markets. Since then, Indian startups and young creators have launched products in fashion, home decor, health tech, and digital tools that are now being exported. India’s creativity is being recognized globally, just as he wished.

On gaming, PM Modi made a special mention. He said India must lead the global gaming industry, not just in playing games but also in making them. Over the past year, games based on Indian mythology and history like “Ramayana Quest” and “Battle of Kurukshetra” were launched and became popular. Indian gaming companies are now getting government support to promote original content. This shows how his idea is turning into reality.

Another important promise was about green jobs and green hydrogen. He said India must focus on clean energy and new types of eco-friendly work. Since then, many training programs on solar panel fitting, windmill repair, and battery recycling have been started. India also began producing green hydrogen in Rajasthan and Odisha, helping the planet while creating jobs. His focus on climate and employment is being fulfilled together.

He also reminded us about the importance of a healthy India—Swasth Bharat. He said that without health, India cannot become Viksit Bharat by 2047. Under the Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyan, millions of school children and pregnant women are getting better nutrition. Regular health camps and fitness programs were organized in rural areas. To attract more business, he called for state governments to make clear and friendly rules.

Over the past year, many states introduced easy business policies and single-window approvals. As a result, investment rose, especially in UP, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. Jobs increased and small businesses got support. This shows his call to states worked well.

One bold dream he shared was to make Indian quality the world’s standard. He said our products must be known for top quality. Over the last year, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) set new rules. Items like Indian medicines, spices, toys, and machines now follow strict quality checks. Some of these standards were accepted by international buyers, fulfilling his vision of global trust in Indian products.

PM Modi again stressed India’s role in fighting climate change. He repeated that India is the only G20 country that met its Paris targets. His new goal was 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. Over the last year, new solar parks started in Ladakh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. India’s green energy share is now one of the fastest-growing in the world. Medical education was also a focus. He promised 75,000 new medical seats in five years.

Since the announcement, around 150 new government and private medical colleges have been approved. Over 15,000 new MBBS seats have already opened, and work is ongoing for more. This will help solve the shortage of doctors and improve health care across the country. A very touching and important call was to bring one lakh youth into politics, especially those with no family background in politics. Since then, programs like “Yuva Bharat Leadership Camps” and campus debates have been introduced. Some young leaders have already taken part in local elections. His push for clean and fresh politics has started moving forward.

He reminded the country that fighting casteism and nepotism is key to a healthy democracy. He wanted fair chances for everyone. His government launched online and transparent systems for government job recruitment and political internships, ensuring more equal chances for all. This shows his fight against unfair practices has real steps behind it.

Every part of his speech in 2024 showed strong planning and deep care for the nation. From economy to education, from jobs to climate, he touched every area. What is special is that in just one year, many things that sounded like dreams have already started becoming real. As we approach the 79th Independence Day, people are excited and hopeful. They trust that PM Modi will announce even bigger steps.

Whether it’s artificial intelligence, electric mobility, defence, or rural progress—citizens expect that India will continue to move faster towards becoming Viksit Bharat. People now believe that what he promises will happen. The past year has proved that words were backed with real action.

PM Modi’s 78th Independence Day speech gave the country dreams. The last 12 months gave those dreams a direction. And now, as the 79th Independence Day comes closer, every Indian looks forward to the next chapter in this journey of transformation. The path is long, but the speed is strong, and the leader is trusted.

(Author is Professor and Chairman of Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS) www.namostudies.com Email: [email protected])