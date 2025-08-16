From Red Fort, PM charts bold roadmap for India@2047

NEW DELHI, aug 15: Marking his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered his longest speech yet—a 103-minute address that set out a bold and expansive vision for India as it marches toward its centenary in 2047.

In a speech rich in symbolism and strategic messaging, the Prime Minister touched on a broad spectrum of issues, from national security and space exploration to agriculture, demography, and democratic values. With the theme of Bharat@100 running through the address, PM Modi projected a roadmap for a resilient, self-reliant, and globally assertive India.

“My beloved citizens of India, this festival of independence is a festival of 140 crore resolutions,” he declared. “It is a moment of collective achievements, filled with pride and joy. The nation is continuously strengthening the spirit of unity. Today, 140 crore citizens are immersed in the colours of the Tiranga.”

Recalling the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, PM Modi paid tribute to the Indian soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation.

“Today, I’m witnessing a special significance on 15th August. I am proud that today, I got the opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor from the Red Fort. Our brave soldiers gave the enemies a fitting reply, beyond their imagination,” he said.

“We gave our Armed Forces a free hand.They attacked hundreds of kilometres into enemy territory and turned terrorist headquarters to dust. Pakistan’s sleep is still disturbed; the scale of destruction was immense.”

In an unambiguous warning to Islamabad, PM Modi said India would no longer distinguish between terrorists and those who shelter them.

“Terrorists and those who shelter them will not be seen separately. They are an equal danger to humanity. India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail. If the enemy dares to commit any more misadventure, the Indian Armed Forces will give them a befitting reply.”

The Prime Minister also rebuffed the Pakistani army chief, who is de facto the ruler of the nuclear-armed nation, over a nuclear remark. PM said India would “no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail”.”Our country has been bearing the pain of terrorism for many decades. We have now set a new normal. Terrorists and those who shelter them will not be seen separately. They are an equal danger to humanity with no difference. India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail. If the enemy dares to commit any more misadventure, the Indian Armed Forces will give them a befitting reply,” PM Modi said.

Lashing out at the existing water-sharing agreement, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has decided that blood and water will not flow together and that India’s share of water belongs to its farmers.”

“The rivers of India were irrigating the enemy country while our own farmers were deprived. Now, the right over India’s share of water belongs only to India and its farmers. A compromise on farmers’ interests and national interests is not acceptable to us. Not anymore.”

“India will absolutely not tolerate the continuation of the Indus Agreement in its current form.”

In a subtle but conspicuous message, PM Modi said he’s standing like a wall in front of any policy that is against the interests of farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers of India,” said PM Modi amid tariff row with the US.The United States President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on India as New Delhi continues to purchase crude oil from Russia.”Modi is standing like a wall in front of any policy against the interest of our farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers of India,” said PM Modi.”Today India is number one in the world in production of milk, pulses, jute. India is also the second-biggest fish producer. India is also the second-biggest producer of rice, wheat, fruits, vegetables. Export of agro-products worth 4 lakh crore has happened. Many schemes are there to support them. Farmers are becoming courageous with insurance,” he added.

PM Modi said a conspiracy has been hatched to alter the country’s demography and that infiltrators are snatching the livelihoods and seizing lands of tribals.”I wish to alert the nation today regarding a concern, a challenge. Under a conspiracy, the country’s demography is being altered, sowing the seeds of a new crisis. Infiltrators are snatching the livelihoods of my country’s youth, targeting my country’s sisters and daughters; this will not be tolerated. These infiltrators are deceiving innocent tribals and seizing their lands; the nation will not endure this,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister hailed the sharp decline in Naxal-affected districts, saying the once-red corridors are now becoming green with development.

“There was a time when Naxalism had taken deep roots in over 125 districts. Today, we have brought that number down to 20.”

“There was a time when the mere mention of Bastar would bring to mind Naxalism, Maoism, and violence. Today, Bastar has freed itself from that image. The youth of Bastar are participating in the Olympics.”

PM Modi said that areas earlier known as “red corridors” of Naxalism have now become green corridors of development.”We know that a large part of our country was badly affected by Naxalism. The greatest loss was suffered by the tribal communities. The lives of young sons were ruined. There was a time when Naxalism had taken deep roots in over 125+ districts. Today, we have brought that number down to 20.”He said: “There was a time when the mere mention of Bastar would bring to mind Naxalism, Maoism, and the sound of bombs and guns. Today, Bastar has freed itself from Naxalism and Maoism, and the youth of Bastar are participating in the Olympics”.

Calling for a Swadeshi movement 2.0, PM Modi urged shopkeepers to display ‘Swadeshi’ boards and called on influencers to promote the message.

“Past decade was of reform, perform, and transform; now we must focus on greater goals. I urge our shopkeepers and traders to display boards for Swadeshi products.”“Let us collectively make the ‘Vocal for Local’ mantra a part of every citizen’s life. This is not a political agenda; it is a national mission.”

PM Modi urged shopkeepers and traders to display boards for ‘Swadeshi’ products, urging citizens to “collectively make the Vocal for Local mantra a part of every citizen’slife”.”We have carried out huge reforms in Income Tax laws, some people may have missed it amid din. Past decade was of reform, perform and transform; now we have to focus on greater goals. Want our traders, shopkeepers to display boards for ‘Swadeshi’ products,” said PM Modi.I want to urge all influencers in the country to help me promote this mantra. I say to all political parties and all leaders, let’s come together…this is not the agenda of any political party, India belongs to all of us. Let us collectively make the Vocal for Local mantra a part of every citizen’s life.

India is moving decisively towards self-reliance in the space sector, the Prime Minister stated.

“The nation is proud of our space sector. Group Captain ShubhanshuShukla is back from the space station… and in the days to come, he will return to India.”“We are preparing for Gaganyaan. We will make our own space station.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the RashtriyaSwayamsevakSangh (RSS) for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the “biggest NGO in the world” and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

“Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born – RashtriyaSwayamsevakSangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of ‘vyaktinirman se rashtranirman’, with the aim of welfare of MaaBharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland.In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication,” PM Modi said.

Marking 50 years since the Emergency of 1975, PM Modi said no generation should forget the “murder of democracy”.

“The Constitution was violated, we were cheated… India was turned into a prison, and the Emergency was imposed.”

“No generation in the country should forget this sin. We should never forget how democracy was murdered, throttled, and backstabbed during the Emergency.”