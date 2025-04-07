From Crisis to Renewal: Charting a course for SKIMS’ strategic revitalization  

Srinagar, Apr 06: “When the gardener sleeps, weeds overrun the orchard.” This adage resonates profoundly when examining the stewardship of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura under its previous leadership. Recent legislative debates in Jammu & Kashmir have cast a harsh light on the institution’s fiscal mismanagement, marked by unspent allocations and administrative apathy.

Once hailed as a visionary project, SKIMS—a cornerstone of healthcare in North India, second only to AIIMS—has recently garnered attention for its declining performance and financial disarray during 2022-23 and 2023-24. While institutions like PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS Delhi exemplify fiscal prudence, SKIMS’ trajectory reveals a stark dichotomy: a legacy of neglect juxtaposed against its critical role as a lifeline for thousands.

*A Legacy of Wasted No Potential*

Nestled in Kashmir’s heart, SKIMS serves over 10,000–20,000 patients daily, offering specialized care akin to national giants like PGIMER. Yet, its recent fiscal history paints a grim picture. Over three years, ₹90 crore in allocated funds lay dormant or vanished into bureaucratic inertia:

– *2021-22*: ₹34.16 crore lapsed, a third of its budget unused.

– *2022-23*: ₹21.72 crore remained unspent.

– *2023-24*: Another ₹34.22 crore slipped through institutional cracks.

This squandering of resources bred crumbling infrastructure, delayed procurements, and tragic lapses in care. Even basic medicines like Paracetamol and Phenytoin Sodium faced chronic shortages, while allegations of contractor collusion and opaque governance tarnished its reputation. Lives were lost not to resource scarcity but to systemic failure—a bitter irony for an institution conceived to save them.

*A New Dawn of Accountability*

The 2024-25 fiscal year marks a turning point. Under renewed leadership, SKIMS has achieved full utilization of its ₹79 crore allocation, channeling funds into critical infrastructure and a ₹29 crore state-of-the-art linear accelerator for advanced cancer therapy. This resurgence signals a rejection of past complacency and a commitment to institutional redemption.

*Lessons from PGIMER’s Stewardship*

In contrast, PGIMER Chandigarh’s fiscal discipline offers a blueprint for success. With budgets exceeding ₹2,100 crore annually, PGIMER allocated over ₹343 crore in 2021-22 and ₹350 crore in 2023-24 to capital projects—investments that dwarf SKIMS’ resources. Such strategic spending underscores the dividends of consistent government support and accountable governance.

*The Path Forward: Investment, Not Austerity*

SKIMS’ recent progress must not be stifled by past failures. Rather, it demands amplified support:

1. *Increased Funding*: Match allocations to its operational scale and regional healthcare burden.

2. *Enhanced Oversight*: Fortify procurement transparency and accountability mechanisms.

3. *Strategic Vision*: Align investments with evolving needs, from infrastructure to cutting-edge technology.

To withhold support now would penalize progress for prior missteps. Healthcare is not an expense but an investment in societal well-being. SKIMS’ resurgence—evidenced by its recent fiscal discipline—must be nurtured to cement its role as a beacon of medical excellence.

A Call to Action*

SKIMS’ phoenix-like rise from institutional ashes demonstrates the transformative power of resolve. Yet, one year of success cannot erase decades of neglect. Sustained growth requires collaborative commitment—from leadership’s meticulous planning to policymakers’ unwavering support.

Let skepticism yield to action. The time to reinvest in SKIMS is now, ensuring it emerges not just as a regional pillar but as a national model of healthcare excellence. The orchard’s revival depends on vigilant gardeners—today’s leaders—who must wield both resources and vision to weed out the past and cultivate a healthier future.