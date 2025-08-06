Friends by choice, partners by destiny: PM Modi on India-Philippines ties

New Delhi, Aug 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the deep-rooted connection between India and the Philippines stating that the two nations are “friends by choice and partners by destiny.”

Addressing the joint press meeting here PM Modi stated, “From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past; it is a promise to the future.”

Highlighting the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, PM Modi stated that “our diplomatic relations might be new, but the connection between our cultures is very ancient. The Philippines’ Ramayana – Maharadia Lawana are living proof of our centuries-old cultural ties.”

India and the Philippines have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their bilateral relationship, with PM Modi highlighting the country’s importance in India’s Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR vision.

“In our Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision, the Philippines is an important partner. We are committed to peace, security, prosperity and rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific Region. We support freedom of navigation as per international laws,” he said

PM Modi expressed India’s support for the Philippines’ upcoming chairmanship of ASEAN, saying, “Next year, the Philippines will Chair ASEAN. For its success, we will extend full cooperation.”

PM Modi made the announcement after holding delegation-level talks with Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. “Dialogues at every level and cooperation in every sector have been the identity of our relations for a long time now,” PM Modi said, highlighting the strong foundation of relationship between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed cooperation, regional issues, and international situations, leading to a decision to strengthen their partnership. “Today, the President and I held a detailed discussion on cooperation, regional issues and international situations. This is a matter of joy that today we have decided to elevate our relations to a strategic partnership,” PM Modi stated.

To implement this partnership, an extensive action plan has been formed. “To convey the potential of this partnership into results, an extensive action plan has been formed,” PM Modi said. The plan aims to further strengthen bilateral trade, which has already crossed USD 3 billion. “Our bilateral trade is increasing continuously and has crossed the figure of 3 billion dollars,” PM Modi noted.

“To further strengthen this, it will be our priority to complete the review of the India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement at the earliest. We have also decided to work towards a Bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement,” he said.

Further, India and the Philippines are strengthening their cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, and defence. PM Modi announced that the International Rice Research Institute’s regional centre in Varanasi is working on ultra-low glycemic index rice, a project that combines taste and health. “The Varanasi-located International Rice Research Institute’s regional centre is working on ultra-low glycemic index rice. So, together, we are working on both taste and health,” PM Modi said.

“I am happy to tell you that under the development partnership, we will increase the number of Quick Impact Projects in the Philippines,” PM Modi stated.