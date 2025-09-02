Fresh weather advisory warns of intense rain, gusty winds in J&K

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 01: The Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department on Monday issued a fresh weather advisory, forecasting moderate to intense rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across several districts over the next three days. The alert has triggered concerns over possible flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, particularly in vulnerable areas of the Union Territory.

Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that widespread rain and thunderstorms were reported from North, Central, and South Kashmir, as well as parts of the Jammu region including Banihal, Ramban, Poonch, Reasi, Katra, and Udhampur.

He said areas such as Kupwara, Handwara, Tanghdar, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Kukernag, and stretches along the Anantnag–Pahalgam and Banihal–Ramban roads could witness moderate to intense rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

“Between September 2 and 3, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain is expected at many places, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, and Reasi,” Dr Mukhtar said.

Other districts including Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar, Anantnag, and Kulgam are also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, especially during the late night hours of September 2 and early morning of September 3.

The weather office also predicted brief spells of rain or thunderstorms between September 4 and 7.

In response, local authorities in Ramban and Uri issued public advisories, urging residents to avoid riverbanks, nallahs, and landslide-prone zones. People in vulnerable locations have been advised to prepare emergency kits and remain in contact with local disaster management teams.

“Residents in vulnerable areas should identify safer locations and move in consultation with local authorities,” said the Ramban District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which has directed all government departments to remain on high alert.

Similarly, the Uri Sub-Divisional Magistrate warned of a high risk of flash floods and landslides, urging the public to avoid non-essential travel until weather conditions stabilize. Emergency helplines have been activated in both Ramban and Uri to ensure 24/7 assistance.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remained closed for nearly six days due to multiple landslides and sinking stretches, was partially restored on Monday, providing relief to commuters and fruit-laden trucks stranded along the route.

“Vehicular movement has been allowed in a regulated manner around the damaged stretches in Udhampur district, including Thard Bridge and Balli Nallah, as well as Maroog in Ramban district,” a traffic department official said.

The 250-km highway, considered the lifeline for the Kashmir Valley, was blocked on August 27 following incessant rains that triggered landslides. Thousands of passengers and truckloads of apple produce were stranded, sparking concerns of economic losses during the peak harvest season.

Officials warned that the fresh spell of heavy rainfall could once again disrupt road connectivity in vulnerable stretches of Ramban and Udhampur. Commuters have been advised to follow traffic advisories strictly and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather.