Fresh Traffic Advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Mughal Road and SSG Road

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for commuters on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road, and NH-244 (Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag) for August 7, 2025, amidst ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji and Budha Amarnath Ji Yatras.

Traffic Situation on NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar Highway)

From 1600 hrs on August 5 to 1600 hrs on August 6, slow movement was reported on NH-44 due to the breakdown of two Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and single-lane traffic at critical stretches including Nashri-Dalwas, Marog, and Kishtwari Pather.

Commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are advised to carry valid photo ID cards post cut-off timings to facilitate hassle-free movement. Additionally, due to the risk of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal, Passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) are advised to travel during daytime only.

Operators of goods vehicles, especially those carrying perishable items or livestock, are urged to follow traffic advisories strictly, ensure vehicles are roadworthy, carry adequate fuel, and avoid overloading. Only HMVs with 6 and 10 tyres are permitted on Dhar Road. Unnecessary halts, particularly near landslide-prone areas between Ramban and Banihal, should be avoided.

Traffic Plan for August 7, 2025

Subject to favorable weather and road conditions:

SANJY Convoy/LMVs (passenger/private cars) will be allowed from both Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa.

HMVs will be permitted on alternate days, and their movement will be coordinated by Traffic Control Units (TCUs) at Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.

Cut-Off Timings for LMVs/Passenger Vehicles:

Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs

Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 hrs to 1400 hrs

No vehicle will be allowed before or after these timings.

HMVs Movement:

HMVs from Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar will be permitted after road assessments. No HMV will be allowed beyond 1600 hrs. Additionally, to ease traffic for Yatra-related convoys, trucks carrying petroleum products, LPG, FCI supplies, and empty vehicles (up to 10 tyres) must use Mughal Road while returning to Jammu, as per Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s advisory dated July 1, 2025.

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244)

Subject to NHIDCL clearance and favorable conditions, LMVs and designated HPSVs will be allowed from both directions. LMVs will be allowed from PP Parana (towards Anantnag) between 0800 hrs to 1600 hrs and from PP Daksum (towards Kishtwar) between 0900 hrs to 1500 hrs. No other HMVs will be allowed on this route.

SSG Road (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari)

Traffic will be regulated:

Minamarg to Srinagar: LMVs followed by HMVs between 0500 hrs and 1000 hrs

Sonamarg to Kargil: LMVs followed by HMVs between 1130 hrs and 1730 hrs

No vehicle will be allowed post cut-off. Security forces’ convoy movement will be scheduled to avoid disturbance to Yatra convoys.

Mughal Road

Upon clearance from GREF and favorable conditions:

LMVs (Passenger/Private Cars) will be allowed from both directions (Jammu-Srinagar via Poonch).

HMVs (up to 10 tyres) will be allowed from Shopian to Poonch between 0700 hrs and 1800 hrs.

Advisory for Travelers

Travelers are urged to confirm road status before starting their journey through the following helplines:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar: 9906154100

Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331

Travelers are strongly advised to strictly adhere to advisories to ensure smooth and safe travel during the pilgrimage season.