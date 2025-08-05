Fresh Traffic advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar Highway on August 6

Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained slow from 1600 hrs on August 4 to 1600 hrs on August 5, 2025, due to the breakdown of two Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and ongoing single-lane restrictions at Nashri-Dalwas and the Marog-Kishtwari Pather stretch, the Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, said.

Commuter Advisory:

To ease traffic flow and ensure commuter safety, the Traffic Department has issued several advisories:

Residents of Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are required to carry valid photo ID cards after the cut-off timings from Jammu/Udhampur to facilitate hassle-free movement.

Passenger vehicles and LMVs have been strongly advised to travel only during daylight hours due to the risk of shooting stones, particularly between Ramban and Banihal.

Operators of HMVs/LMVs transporting perishables or livestock are advised to adhere to the daily advisories issued by Traffic Police. All such vehicles should be loaded early and parked at designated places (between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora) before 9:00 am to ensure smooth movement.

Vehicle owners are urged to avoid overloading, ensure sufficient fuel, and check the mechanical fitness of vehicles before commencing their journey.

Additionally, only HMVs with 6 and 10 tyres are permitted to ply via Dhar road, and commuters should avoid unnecessary stoppages between Ramban and Banihal, especially in landslide-prone zones.

Traffic Plan for August 6, 2025:

Subject to fair weather and road conditions, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) convoys and LMVs will be allowed to travel in both directions on NH-44. However, HMVs will continue on alternate-day movement, with coordination from TCU Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.

Cut-off Timings for Passenger Vehicles:

Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 0600 to 1200 hrs

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 0700 to 1300 hrs

Qazigund to Jammu: 1130 to 1400 hrs

No vehicle will be allowed outside these cut-off windows.

HMVs Movement:

Depending on weather and road status, HMVs will be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) to Jammu, with no movement allowed after 1900 hrs. Coordination between TCU Srinagar and Ramban is essential for vehicle release.

In view of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, all fuel tankers, LPG carriers, and other goods vehicles up to 10-tyres returning to Jammu must use Mughal Road, as per the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s directive (No. Divcom/Dev/120/2025/7055-75 dated 01-07-2025).

Additional Road Updates:

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag NH-244:

LMVs and designated HPSVs are allowed in both directions, subject to clearance from NHIDCL.

Timings:

Parana to Anantnag: 0800 to 1600 hrs

Daksum to Kishtwar: 0900 to 1500 hrs

No other HMVs allowed per orders issued by SDMs Chhatroo and Kokernag.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari (SSG) Road:

Traffic allowed in regulated manner:

Minamarg to Srinagar: 0500 to 1000 hrs

Sonamarg to Kargil: 1130 to 1730 hrs

No movement beyond these times. Security forces to ensure convoy movement doesn’t disrupt Yatra traffic.

Mughal Road:

Open for LMVs in both directions, while HMVs (up to 10 tyres) are permitted only from Shopian to Poonch between 0700 to 1800 hrs, following DivCom’s advisory.

Public Advisory:

Travelers are strongly advised to check road status before travel by contacting the following Traffic Control Units:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

Udhampur: 8491928625

PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331

Travelers are urged to cooperate with authorities, follow the advisories, and ensure safety on the mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.