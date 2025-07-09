Fresh rains bring relief to Kashmir, Srinagar temp dips by 15°C

The mercury has plummeted across Jammu and Kashmir, with Srinagar recording a fall of 15 degrees after rainfall in the summer capital of the region and other parts over the last three days.

The heatwave has ended abruptly following the fresh rainfall in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ongoing season has seen record-breaking temperatures in Srinagar and parts of the Valley, with Srinagar breaking a 72-year-old record by witnessing a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees on 5 July.

However, the intermittent rainfall that continued over the last three days has cooled down the temperature, with Srinagar recording a maximum of 22.7 degrees – 8.0 degrees below normal.

Similarly, Qazigund, a gateway to Kashmir, recorded 23.1 degrees, which was 5.5 degrees below normal, while Pahalgam’s temperature settled at 20.5 degrees – 5.7 degrees below normal.

In Kokernag, the mercury settled at 23.9 degrees — 3.4 degrees below normal; Kupwara recorded 23.8 degrees — 7.3 degrees below normal; and Gulmarg, a famous ski resort, recorded 15.6 degrees — 6.2 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, the Jammu region also recorded below-normal temperatures, with Jammu city recording a maximum of 31.4 degrees – 4.0 degrees below normal.

Banihal recorded 25.5 degrees (3.8 degrees below normal), Batote 23.3 degrees (4.2 degrees below normal), Katra 28.8 degrees (3.4 degrees below normal), and Bhaderwah 25.4 degrees (5.6 degrees below normal).

Moreover, the Director of the Meteorological Department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said that generally cloudy weather is expected tomorrow, with the possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places. “A few places in Kashmir and Jammu divisions may receive intense showers and torrential rain, with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Jammu division,” he said.

He added that from 11 to 13 July, hot and humid weather is expected again, with the possibility of a spell of light rain and thundershowers at scattered places. A spell of light to moderate rain and thundershowers is also anticipated at many places from 14 to 16 July.

Furthermore, the MeT has issued an advisory stating that there is a possibility of intense showers at a few places in J&K, with the potential for heavy rain at isolated locations in Jammu division.

“Flash floods are expected at some vulnerable spots, along with landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones until tomorrow,” it reads. It also warns of a possible rise in water levels in rivers, streams, local Nalas, and waterlogging in some low-lying areas.

Additionally, farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation and other farm operations until tomorrow—(KNO)