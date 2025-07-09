BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Fresh rains bring relief to Kashmir, Srinagar temp dips by 15°C

Weatherman predicts more rains till tomorrow

Agencies
Agencies
3 Min Read
Srinagar, Jul 09 (ANI): A woman covers herself with an umbrella on a rainy day, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The mercury has plummeted across Jammu and Kashmir, with Srinagar recording a fall of 15 degrees after rainfall in the summer capital of the region and other parts over the last three days.

The heatwave has ended abruptly following the fresh rainfall in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ongoing season has seen record-breaking temperatures in Srinagar and parts of the Valley, with Srinagar breaking a 72-year-old record by witnessing a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees on 5 July.

However, the intermittent rainfall that continued over the last three days has cooled down the temperature, with Srinagar recording a maximum of 22.7 degrees – 8.0 degrees below normal.

Similarly, Qazigund, a gateway to Kashmir, recorded 23.1 degrees, which was 5.5 degrees below normal, while Pahalgam’s temperature settled at 20.5 degrees – 5.7 degrees below normal.

In Kokernag, the mercury settled at 23.9 degrees — 3.4 degrees below normal; Kupwara recorded 23.8 degrees — 7.3 degrees below normal; and Gulmarg, a famous ski resort, recorded 15.6 degrees — 6.2 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, the Jammu region also recorded below-normal temperatures, with Jammu city recording a maximum of 31.4 degrees – 4.0 degrees below normal.

Banihal recorded 25.5 degrees (3.8 degrees below normal), Batote 23.3 degrees (4.2 degrees below normal), Katra 28.8 degrees (3.4 degrees below normal), and Bhaderwah 25.4 degrees (5.6 degrees below normal).

Moreover, the Director of the Meteorological Department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said that generally cloudy weather is expected tomorrow, with the possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places. “A few places in Kashmir and Jammu divisions may receive intense showers and torrential rain, with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Jammu division,” he said.

He added that from 11 to 13 July, hot and humid weather is expected again, with the possibility of a spell of light rain and thundershowers at scattered places. A spell of light to moderate rain and thundershowers is also anticipated at many places from 14 to 16 July.

Furthermore, the MeT has issued an advisory stating that there is a possibility of intense showers at a few places in J&K, with the potential for heavy rain at isolated locations in Jammu division.

“Flash floods are expected at some vulnerable spots, along with landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones until tomorrow,” it reads. It also warns of a possible rise in water levels in rivers, streams, local Nalas, and waterlogging in some low-lying areas.

Additionally, farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation and other farm operations until tomorrow—(KNO)

Sarmad Hafeez attends programme aimed at reaching out to uncovered beneficiaries of govt schemes
5 new judges to take oath as SC judges today
Congress releases election manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Every taxpayer must come forward & contribute towards nation building: Manoj Sinha
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter J&K on Jan 19
Share This Article
Previous Article Tourists returning to Kashmir in good numbers: CM Omar Abdullah
Next Article Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Breaking Trending
Tourists returning to Kashmir in good numbers: CM Omar Abdullah
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir Tourism
“Whenever I retire, will dedicate rest of my life to Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming”: Amit Shah
Breaking National
J&K DGP reviews Security in North Kashmir, Commends Security Forces for dedication to peace
Breaking Kashmir