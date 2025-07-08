Fresh rainfall brings relief across J&K

Srinagar, July 07: A fresh spell of moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday brought much-needed relief from the intense heatwave that had gripped the region. According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), more rain is expected over the next 24 hours, with alerts issued for flash floods, gusty winds, and landslides across several parts of the Valley.

Srinagar city experienced its first intense rain of the season, with some areas receiving 60 to 70 mm of rainfall within just one hour. The downpour, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds, led to flash floods and widespread traffic disruptions.

In Batwara and Pandrethan, strong winds uprooted a tree, damaging an e-rickshaw and blocking a main road. Areas around Dal Lake were also lashed by gusty winds and heavy rain, reducing visibility and hampering movement.

At least 12 tourists were rescued after several shikaras capsized in Dal Lake near Nehru Park during the storm. The sudden turbulent weather caught the boats off guard, but swift action by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Quick Reaction Team (QRT) ensured all tourists were brought to safety without injury. Authorities have since advised boat operators to suspend services during adverse weather.

South Kashmir districts, particularly Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam, and along the Qazigund axis, witnessed prolonged heavy rain into the evening. Flash flood warnings, as well as advisories on landslides and shooting stones, were issued for hilly routes in the region.

Central and North Kashmir also saw intense rainfall, and the MeT has forecast another round of showers in these areas over the next 24 hours. Gusty winds were reported across multiple parts of the Valley.

The rainfall brought immediate relief from rising temperatures. In Srinagar, the maximum temperature dropped to 34.9°C, several notches below the seasonal average. Jammu city also saw a notable decline to 34.4°C. Tourist destinations such as Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 30.2°C and 24.0°C, respectively, offering a break from the heat.

Rainfall and temperature readings from other parts of the Union Territory also indicated a substantial dip. Banihal recorded 29.1°C with 1.7mm of rain, Batote 27.6°C with 1.4mm, and Bhaderwah 31.8°C with 1.5mm. Kupwara, however, remained warmer at 35.2°C. Qazigund and Kukernag also recorded temperatures above 30°C but reported significant rainfall activity.

Rain was also reported from Poonch, Reasi, Mendhar, Katra, Udhampur, Kathua, and Samba districts. Evening showers in Jammu, accompanied by a windstorm, significantly improved conditions for residents dealing with an extended period of heatwave.

Director Meteorological Department, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that most parts of the Valley had witnessed light to moderate rainfall over the last two days. The current wet spell is expected to persist for another day, especially in South and Central Kashmir, he said.

“Some areas may receive intense showers that could lead to flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones. Gusty winds in the range of 40–50 kmph were also recorded in various parts of the region. Though there is no major rainfall system predicted till July 8, widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue for the next 24 hours,” Dr Mukhtar said.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents and visitors to stay vigilant and avoid travel in vulnerable areas during intense rainfall.