Fresh ceasefire violation by Pak triggers uncertainty in Uri LoC villages

Srinagar, May 01:: A fresh spell of cross-border shelling has shattered the fragile calm along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, triggering fear and uncertainty among residents who had just begun to rebuild their lives after the 2021 ceasefire agreement.

According to PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, “During the night of April 30 to May 1, Pakistani Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC opposite Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor. These were responded to proportionately by the Indian Army.”

Local sources reported that Pakistan targeted forward Indian positions and nearby civilian areas in Uri late Wednesday night. This marks the seventh consecutive day of ceasefire violations since April 22.

The shelling sparked panic in several villages, forcing residents to seek shelter in safer areas. Though no casualties were reported, the incident revived painful memories of life under constant threat prior to the 2021 truce.

“We were just beginning to believe in peace again,” said Muneer Hussain, a resident of Kamlakot, located just a few hundred meters from the LoC.

Qazi Mohammad Sheikh, 76, from Kamalkote, criticized the lack of safety infrastructure. “There are around 250,000 people living from Dachi to Dachlanga, yet not a single community bunker has been built here,” he said.

Ghulam Hassan, another local, voiced defiance. “We are farmers, not fighters, but if needed, we will defend every inch of our land. No shell can scare us away. Our forces are our pride.”

Since the renewed ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan in February 2021, border areas in Uri, Karnah, and other LoC sectors had witnessed a significant reduction in hostilities, allowing villagers to resume farming, rebuild damaged homes, and send their children to school without fear.

Meanwhile, district administration Baramulla has put local authorities on high alert and is closely monitoring the situation.

A senior official at Baramulla said that they are assessing the damage and have directed officials to remain available to assist families living in vulnerable zones.

“Presently, there are 42 bunkers being constructed along LoC villages in Uri,” he said.

The official further said each bunker is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh and it can accommodate around 100-120 people saying most of them will be completed by this year’s end.

Meanwhile, DC Baramulla Minga Sherpa was not unavailable for his comments.