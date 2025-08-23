Fraud Marriage Nexus Busted In Jammu, 5 Including Bride Arrested: Police

Jammu, August 23 : Police claimed to have busted a fraud marriage nexus in Chowki Choura, Akhnoor, on Saturday, arresting five individuals, including a woman who posed as the bride.

In a handout to GNS, the police said that on 11.08.2025, Police Station Akhnoor registered FIR No.140/2025 U/S 318(4)/82(2)/61(2) BNS after receiving a complaint regarding fraudulent marriage arrangements. The investigation was taken up by IC PP Chowki Choura, Vinay Kotwal, under the close supervision of SHO Akhnoor and SDPO Akhnoor.

As per the complaint, Deepak Kumar S/o Baldev Raj R/o Dhana Chapri, Chowki Choura approached the complainant Rashpal Chand S/o Chatru Ram R/o Dori Dager, Chowki Choura with a marriage proposal from outside the Union Territory and demanded ₹3 lakh. After the marriage was solemnized, the bride, along with other accomplices, fled within two days, thereby cheating the complainant.

Investigations revealed that the gang was operating a fraudulent nexus under the guise of a marriage bureau. The racket managed everything, including arranging the bride, priest (Pandit), and related formalities. Shortly after marriage, the bride would desert the complainant on one pretext or another.

Due to social stigma, many victims refrained from reporting such incidents. However, in this case, timely reporting led to a major breakthrough.

The five accused who have been arrested are identified as Deepak Kumar S/o Baldev Raj R/o Dhana Chapri, Chowki Choura, Vikas Kumar*S/o Netar Parkash R/o Poonch, Arun Kumar* S/o Raj Kumar R/o Bihar, Istakhar S/o Salim R/o Uttar Pradesh and Kusum Lata R/o Uttar Pradesh (Bride).

The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are not ruled out. Notably, four more similar cases have surfaced,two from Akhnoor and two from Nagrota,where inquiries are currently in progress.

The entire investigation is being closely monitored by SP Rural Jammu & SSP Jammu.

Jammu Police appeals to the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities and to promptly report such incidents to the nearest police station. This nexus primarily targets vulnerable individuals, especially those who are unable to find suitable matches or are overage for marriage, reads the statement.

(GNS)