Fourth Open Kashmir Pencak Silat Championship : Ellahi Bagh Centre Athletes Shine with 100 percent Medal Tally

Srinagar, Aug 13: The athletes of Ellahi Bagh Centre put up a spectacular show at the 4th Open Kashmir Pencak Silat Championship, finishing with a flawless 100 percent medal tally. All 30 participants from the centre returned home with podium finishes — a clear reward for their dedication discipline and months of hard training. As per a statement issued here, the championship, held at the Indoor Sports Hall, Budgam, concluded after two days of intense and spirited competition. Organised by the District Budgam Pencak Silat Association in collaboration with the Pencak Silat Association of J&K, the event was conducted under the banner of Marhoom Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najafi. Around 400 athletes from various schools and clubs across the district competed in Under-14, Under-17, Under-20, and Senior categories for both boys and girls.

Ellahi Bagh Centre’s medal haul:

Gold: 21

Silver: 7

Bronze: 2

Gold Medalists:

Hadi Raina, Ishaq, Ahmad Zack, Aban Sajad, Noorain Hilal, Hamnah, Ziya Mehraj, Shahid Hilal, Zehran Rouf, Sofi Sharmeen, Bainaat Mustafa, Muhammad Alim, Muhammad Saad, Farik Fiza, Hani, Aariz Mukhtar, Zulfishan, Iqbal Hamid, Muskan, Adil Hussain Khan, Ashiq Sultan.

Silver Medalists:

Marwah Binti Wajid, Muhammad Ibrahim, Fatima Mehraj, Zainab Mustafa, Farhana, Aahil Mudarik, Sharjeel.

Bronze Medalists:

Mysha Bilal, Nisar Ahmad Dar.

The team trains under the guidance of Chief Coach of India, Mr. Irfan Aziz Bota, and was led at the event by Shahid Hilal. Expressing satisfaction over the results, Hilal said, “We are extremely proud of our athletes’ performance. This is a strong start, but the journey has only just begun.” Adding to the celebrations, Bainaat Mustafa from Ellahi Bagh Stadium has earned a place in the 3rd Junior Asian Championship, set to take place in Kashmir next month. Coaches believe this achievement will motivate young athletes and further promote Pencak Silat in the Valley. The focus now shifts to the 10th J&K UT Pencak Silat Championship 2025-26, to be held at the Indoor Stadium Polo Ground (West), Srinagar, from September 12 to 14. Organised by the District Srinagar Pencak Silat Association in collaboration with the Pencak Silat Association of J&K and under the aegis of the J&K Sports Council, the event will serve as a selection trial for the 13th Pre-Teen, Sub-Junior and Junior National Pencak Silat Championship 2025-26, scheduled in Koppal, Karnataka from September 26 to 28. “We are already preparing for this next challenge, and I’m confident Ellahi Bagh athletes will make their mark again,” said Sofi Sharmeen, one of the gold medalists from the centre.