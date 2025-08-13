Four persons arrested in Awantipora for transportation of Saffron seed outside UT J&K

Police in Awantipora apprehended four persons for transportation of Saffron seed outside UT of J&K.

A Spokesperson said that acting on a specific information regarding transportation of saffron seed (Saffron corms) to outside UT of Jammu and Kashmir, a specific naka was established by Police party headed by SHO PS Awantipora along with IC PP Toll Plaza apprehended 04 person identified as Ashok Kumar son of Roshan Lal resident of Sonipat, Haryana, Prem Singh son of Ram Ji Lal resident of Goyal Vihar, Delhi, Gulzar Ahmad Khan son of Ab. Rehman Khan resident of Seer Mattan and Ahmad Din Choudhary son of Mohd Albar Choudhary resident of Gujar Nagar Jammu.

The arrested persons were travelling in a vehicle Swift bearing registration number JK02DG-5090 which was signalled to stop and during search, officers were able to recover 04 bags of Saffron seeds weighing approx. 150 Kgs from their possession. The recovered saffron seeds were handed over to the Agriculture Department for further necessary action.

It is pertinent to mention here that transportation of saffron seeds outside the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is prohibited under law.

Further proceeding will be carried out by Agriculture Department under Saffron Act.