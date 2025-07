At least four persons were injured, one of them seriously, after two vehicles collide inside the Nayvug tunnel on Tuesday, officials said.

An official told that two vehicles collided inside the Qazigund-Banihal tunnel today evening.

“Four persons were injured, including three women and a driver of one of vehicles in the incident. The driver is in a critical condition,” he said.

He said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment—(KNO)