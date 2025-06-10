Breaking

Four gamblers arrested in Sopore

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

Acting tough against social crimes, Police on Tuesday said to have arrested 4 gamblers in Sopore and seized stake money from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that acting on a specific input regarding gambling activities at Doabgah Rafiabad, a police team of PS Sopore raided the specific location and arrested four gamblers identified as Ghulam Hassan Ganie son of Mohammad Sultan, Firdous Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Ramzan, Mushtaq Ahmad Malla son of Abdul Aziz and Mohammad Amer Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah, all residents of Doabgah Rafiabad.

Stake money of ₹13,120 and playing cards were recovered from their possession. A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station Sopore and investigation has been intitiated.

J&K Police remains committed to upholding law and order and will continue its crackdown on illegal activities in the area.

