Four drug peddlers held with heroin-like substance in Anantnag: Police

RK Online Desk
Continuing its firm resolve against the menace of drugs, District Police Anantnag has achieved significant success by apprehending four drug peddlers in separate instances and seizing heroin-like substances from their possession.

A Police spokesperson said, In the first incident, a notorious lady drug peddler, Khushbu Jan D/O Farooq Ahmad Sheikh R/O Bangidar, was apprehended near Bangidar Bridge with 07 grams of heroin-like substance. A case FIR No. 100/2025 under Section 8/21 NDPS Act stands registered at the Police Station Anantnag and investigation is underway.

In another case, two drug peddlers Nargis W/O Mohammad Ali R/O Bawana JJ Colony, Delhi-39 and Mohammad Irfan S/O Mohammad Jehangir Khan R/O Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh were apprehended in possession of 03 grams and 06 grams of heroin-like substances, respectively. In this regard, FIR No. 104/2025 under Section 8/21 NDPS Act has been registered at PS Anantnag and further investigation is in progress.

In a third operation, Ishfaq Ahmad Hajam S/O Gul Mohammad Hajam R/O Saidwara, Dooru Shahabad was arrested after being found in possession of 06 grams of heroin-like substance. A case FIR No. 105/2025 under Section 8/21 NDPS Act stands registered at PS Anantnag and investigation has been taken up.

District Police Anantnag remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and urges the general public to come forward with any information related to drug abuse or peddling in their areas. Together, we can build a safer and drug-free society.

