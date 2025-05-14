Four drug peddlers held with heroin-like substance in Anantnag: Police

Continuing its firm resolve against the menace of drugs, District Police Anantnag has achieved significant success by apprehending four drug peddlers in separate instances and seizing heroin-like substances from their possession.

A Police spokesperson said, In the first incident, a notorious lady drug peddler, Khushbu Jan D/O Farooq Ahmad Sheikh R/O Bangidar, was apprehended near Bangidar Bridge with 07 grams of heroin-like substance. A case FIR No. 100/2025 under Section 8/21 NDPS Act stands registered at the Police Station Anantnag and investigation is underway.

In another case, two drug peddlers Nargis W/O Mohammad Ali R/O Bawana JJ Colony, Delhi-39 and Mohammad Irfan S/O Mohammad Jehangir Khan R/O Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh were apprehended in possession of 03 grams and 06 grams of heroin-like substances, respectively. In this regard, FIR No. 104/2025 under Section 8/21 NDPS Act has been registered at PS Anantnag and further investigation is in progress.

In a third operation, Ishfaq Ahmad Hajam S/O Gul Mohammad Hajam R/O Saidwara, Dooru Shahabad was arrested after being found in possession of 06 grams of heroin-like substance. A case FIR No. 105/2025 under Section 8/21 NDPS Act stands registered at PS Anantnag and investigation has been taken up.

District Police Anantnag remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and urges the general public to come forward with any information related to drug abuse or peddling in their areas. Together, we can build a safer and drug-free society.