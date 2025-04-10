Four drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Srinagar

In its ongoing mission to eliminate the scourge of drugs from society, Police in Srinagar has arrested 04 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A spokesman said that a Police team of OCAPS Police Station Soura at a checkpoint established at Shalbaf Mohalla, intercepted a motorcycle (Discover) without a number plate with 02 persons on board. They have been identified as Khalid Nazir Chelu son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Umer Colony B Lal Bazar and Umer Mushtaq Bhat son of Mushtaq Ah resident of Dar Mohalla Awanta Bhawan Soura. During search, substantial quantity of cannabis powder (charas like substance) was recovered from their possession. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Moreover, a Police team of Police Station Zakoora at a checkpoint established at Wanihama Link Road, intercepted a load carrier (JK01BA-0654) with 02 persons on board. They have been identified as Kawnser Mehdi Teli son of Mohd Ayoob Teli resident of Merakshah Colony and Sahil Ahmad Shaikh son of Sana-Ula-Shaikh resident of Batpora Hazratbal. During search, substantial quantity of (charas like substance) was recovered on the dashboard.

All the accused have been arrested. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.

Police urge the common masses to share information regarding narcotics or any other crimes to the nearest police establishment or dial 112. General Public is requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per the law.