Four drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said to have arrested four drug peddlers with narcotic substance in North Kashmir’s Sopore.

A Police spokesperson said, “Based on specific inputs received from the public, Sopore Police launched a series of well-coordinated operations leading to the arrest of four drug peddlers and seizure of narcotic substances, including codeine-based syrup and brown sugar-like material. Three separate FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.”

In the first incident at Adipora Crossing, one Rameez Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, resident of Adipora Sopore, was arrested with 13 bottles of codeine-like substance with tampered labels.

In the second operation, Waseem Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, also a resident of Adipora Sopore, was apprehended at Malpora-Warpora Crossing while attempting to flee from the naka point. A quantity of brown sugar-like substance was recovered from his possession.

In another significant bust at Chijhama Crossing, two individuals—Javid Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Subhan Bhat, and Rayees Ahmad Baba, son of Bashir Ahmad Baba, both residents of Marzipora—were arrested while transporting codeine-based substances in a truck (JK05E-4845), which was also seized.

These arrests are part of Sopore Police’s sustained crackdown on the drug network threatening the lives of local youth.

SSP Sopore, while reaffirming the district police’s commitment, stated:
“These operations underscore our zero-tolerance policy against drug peddling. Let this be a strong message—those involved in the narcotics trade will face strict legal action. With public support, we are determined to rid Sopore of this menace.”

Sopore Police thank the public for their continued cooperation and urge citizens to keep reporting suspicious activities to help build a safer, drug-free society.

