Four drug peddlers arrested in Shopian, Handwara

In a significant action against the drug menace, Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Shopian & Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A spokesperson said that Police team from Police Station Shopian established a checkpoint at Aglar near Fruit Mandi, intercepted a vehicle (Alto K10) bearing registration number JK02BM-7222 with three persons on board. They have been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather son of Tariq Ahmad Rather resident of Tak Mohalla, Shopian, Maroof Ahmad Wani Son of Abdul Nabi Wani resident of Kiloora Malikgund and Firdous Ahmad Alaie Son of Abdul Gani Alaie resident of Melhura. During search, Charas like substance approximately 1.5 kgs was recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile in Handwara, a police team of PS Handwara intercepted a vehicle (Eco) bearing registration number JK09-8927 near Bypass Road, Bus Stand Crossing Handwara. The driver was identified as Feroz Ahmad War son of Ab. Majeed War resident of Kultoora, Langate. During search, 9.64 grams of Brown Sugar-like substance was recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

We urge the general public to report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialing 112. Your cooperation is essential in our collective fight against the drug menace. We reassure the community that police will continue to act firmly against such offenders as per the law.