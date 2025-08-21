Four drug peddlers arrested in Kupwara

Continuing its drive against the menace of drugs, Police in Kupwara arrested four drug peddlers/smugglers in separate actions and recovered significant quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

A Spokesperson said that police party during at a checkpoint established at Halpal road near Masjid Murshideen, intercepted two suspicious persons who tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully. During checking, heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Umair Ibn Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad Mir resident of Regipora and Kashif Ul Islam son of Mohd Sultan Bhat resident of Batergam. .

Similarly in another action, a police party from PS Lalpora during naka checking at Rangward, intercepted two suspicious persons. During checking, a considerable quantity of charas-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Rehman Bhat resident of Krusan and Aabid Shafi Mir son of Mohd Shafi resident of Dharamwari.

All the accused have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

J&K Police remains committed to its drive against the menace of drugs and appeals to the general public for cooperation.