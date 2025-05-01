Four drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam; Huge quantity of contraband substances recovered

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 04 drug peddlers in Kulgam and recovered a huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

A spokesperson said that Police party of Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Lavdoora crossing intercepted a vehicle (Alto Car) bearing registration number JK14J-1218 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Farook Ahmad Bocken son of Mohd Yousuf Bocken resident of Pinger Ramnagar Udhampur and Tanveer Hussain son of Manzoor Ahmad Bocken resident of RITI kooh Nala Udhampur. During search of the vehicle, officers were able to recover 14.7Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance filled in the two bags. Both persons were arrested on spot and vehicle used in commission of crime was seized.

Moreover, a police party led by Police Post Jawahar Tunnel during checking of vehicles, intercepted a car (Alto) bearing registration number JK14L-2294 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Talib Hussain Bakarwal son of Ghulam Hussain Bakarwal resident of Chenani Udhampur and Yasir Ali Bokad son of Gafoor Ahmad Bokad resident of Ramnagar Udhampur. During search, 09 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance was recovered. Both the persons were arrested and vehicle used in commission of crime was seized.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigations are underway.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.“`