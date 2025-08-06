Four DCs among 14 IAS, JKAS officers transferred

Srinagar, Aug 05: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of 14 officers, including ten from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and four from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

As per the government order, AnshulGarg (IAS, AGMUT-2013), currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been appointed as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya (IAS, AGMUT-2015), who was the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, has now been posted as the CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, replacing Garg.

Meanwhile, VikasKundal (IAS, AGMUT-2013), serving as Deputy Commissioner of Poonch, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB). The current JKSSB chairperson InduKanwal (JKAS) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.

Naveen S L (IAS, AGMUT-2012), Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, will now serve as Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, and also hold the additional charge of Commissioner, Civil Aviation, thereby relieving Dr.ShahidIqbalChoudhary (IAS, AGMUT-2009) from the extra responsibility.

AvnyLavasa (IAS, AGMUT-2013), who was awaiting a posting, has been assigned as the Secretary to the Government, Transport Department.

Gurpal Singh (IAS, AGMUT-2014), who held the post of Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, will now serve as the Managing Director of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited. The current MD, ShrikantBalasahebSuse (IAS, AGMUT-2016), has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Dr.RakeshMinhas (IAS, AGMUT-2016), Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, has been transferred to Jammu as the new Deputy Commissioner. Rajesh Sharma (JKAS), who was the Deputy Commissioner of Samba, will now take charge as Deputy Commissioner of Kathua.

Ayushi Sudan (IAS, AGMUT-2017), presently the Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba, while Ashok Kumar Sharma (JKAS), Special Secretary in the Labour and Employment Department, will now take over as the Deputy Commissioner of Poonch.

Anil Banka (IAS, AGMUT-2015), who was awaiting a posting, has been appointed as Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Meanwhile, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri (JKAS), outgoing Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, has been directed to report to the General Administration Department for further adjustment.