Foundation Day: BJP never compromised its ideology for power: Tarun Chugh

Urges workers to further strengthen party in J&K

Jammu: Apr 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh on Sunday said the party’s strength lies in its unwavering commitment to its ideology and its resolute belief in the spirit of nationalism.
“The BJP has never changed its ideology for the sake of votes. We are not a party driven by opportunism – we are a movement founded on principles, and we have marched forward powered by those very principles,” Chugh said while addressing party workers at the Kathua BJP office on the occasion of the party’s Foundation Day celebration.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The ideological journey of the BJP, beginning with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s philosophy of Ekatma Manavvad (Integral Humanism), has now transformed into a mass movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership through the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”
“This is not just a political journey. It is a national renaissance – a mission to rebuild the nation,” the BJP leader added.
Recalling the historical roots of the party, Chugh said that from the foundation of the Jana Sangh in 1951 to the formation of the BJP in 1980, the party has never wavered in its ideological convictions. “We are what we have always been – a party that puts the nation first,” he added.
Commenting on the rise of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, Chugh declared, “It is the hard work and dedication of our karyakartas that has made BJP the largest political force in Jammu & Kashmir today. And we have emerged as the largest party across the country because of our ideology and discipline.”
He concluded by urging workers to continue working with full dedication in the interest of the nation, to strengthen the organisation further, and to ensure that the BJP’s vision, intent, and leadership reach every household in the region.

 

