Former MLA M Amin Bhat resigns from DPAP

Srinagar, May 18: Former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat resigned from ex-Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Sunday.

Bhat, who was elected to the assembly from Devsar seat in 2014, announced his departure from the DPAP in a statement shared with the media here.

Bhat, who was the provincial president of the DPAP, expressed his gratitude to Azad and wished him well.

He had resigned from Congress when Azad launched his regional outfit after the abrogation of Article 370.