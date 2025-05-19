Politics

Former MLA M Amin Bhat resigns from DPAP

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 18: Former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat resigned from ex-Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Sunday.
Bhat, who was elected to the assembly from Devsar seat in 2014, announced his departure from the DPAP in a statement shared with the media here.
Bhat, who was the provincial president of the DPAP, expressed his gratitude to Azad and wished him well.
He had resigned from Congress when Azad launched his regional outfit after the abrogation of Article 370.

 

 

AIP’s Sheikh Ashiq, Sarjan Barkati, others file nomination for Ganderbal, Kangan constituencies
Will continue to shoulder responsibility of protecting vital interests of J-K: Dr. Farooq Abdullah
BJP failed to deliver on promises, imposed taxes: NC
Team ISRO awaits Chandrayaan ‘Wake Up’ call: Dr Jitendra
BJP ready for assembly elections in J&K: Chugh
Share This Article
Previous Article Tiranga Rally in Ganderbal celebrates success of Operation Sindoor
Next Article BJP delegation calls on LG Sinha
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

No DGMO talks scheduled: Army
Top Stories
Army neutralises 42 unexploded shells along border villages in Poonch
Top Stories
LG pays obeisance at Mata Zeashta Devi
Top Stories
Synergy in action: Tri-services deliver calibrated blow to Pak terror camps
Top Stories