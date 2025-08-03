Former MLA Karnah Kafeel Ur Rehman joins PDP in Srinagar

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Karnah-Tangdhar, Kafeel Ur Rehman, joined the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) in Srinagar on Sunday.

JKPDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti welcomed Rehman into the party fold, calling him a “committed leader from Karnah” who “carries the aspirations of his people.”

Welcoming him on social media, JKPDP wrote, “His joining further strengthens our resolve for a united, dignified, and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir.”

Rehman served as Member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly for three consecutive terms (1996, 2002, and 2008) representing the Karnah constituency in Kupwara district.

He was also appointed as Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Pahari Advisory Board, a position with cabinet rank, during his tenure with the NC.