Former MLA Amin Bhat set to rejoin Congress tomorrow

Agencies
Days after resigning from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), former member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Muhammad Amin Bhat is set to rejoin the Congress on Wednesday.

Sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Bhat is expected to join the party tomorrow.

Bhat’s rejoining is likely to strengthen the Congress’s presence in South Kashmir. In the last Assembly elections, the Congress secured two seats in the region, and Bhat’s return is expected to provide further boost to the party’s efforts.

In the last assembly election, NC won 11 out of 16 seats in the region. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured two seats, while an independent candidate claimed one.

The formation of the Justice & Development Front (JDF) has added a new dimension to politics of south Kashmir as it draws its cadre from an organisation that was considered influential in the region’s politics before 1987—(KNO)

