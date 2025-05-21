Breaking

Former MLA Amin Bhat rejoins Congress

Former MLA Devsar Muhammad Amin Bhat on Wednesday rejoined Congress party in presence of its top leadership here,

As per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Bhat returned to the party during a function held at Dak Banglow here.

J&K Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra and senior leaders Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma and others were present on the occasion.

With this joining, the Congress has got a boost in the south Kashmir region where the National Conference swept the 2024 Lok Sabha as well as Assembly polls.

In the last Assembly polls, NC won 10 out of 16 seats in the region, while Congress and Peoples Democratic Party won two seats each.

The formation of the Justice & Development Front(JDF) has added a new dimension to politics of South Kashmir—(KNO)

