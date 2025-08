Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik passed away on Tuesday. He was 79 and breathed his last after prolonged illness.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Malik was admitted to Delhi’s RML hospital for some time due to illness.

Malik was Governor of J&K in 2019 when Union Government abrogated Article 370 and Parliament bifurcated J&K into two Union Territories—J&K and Ladakh—(KNO)