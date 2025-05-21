Forest officials battle growing fires amid dry spell in Rajouri

: As the dry spell continues to grip Rajouri district, forest authorities are on high alert, battling a growing number of forest fire incidents.

According to the Conservator of Forests, West Circle Rajouri, IFS Sat Paul, the region is currently experiencing a “fairly closed level for first fire, with the Chir Pine areas being most vulnerable due to dry conditions.

So far this season, 33 forest fire incidents have been reported, affecting a total of 32.85 hectares of forest land. Two new divisions have recently added fresh cases to this tally. The forest department, along with the Forest Protection Force (FPF) and other concerned departments, is working round the clock to bring the situation under control.

He said, “This is an annual challenge, but with collective effort, including active public cooperation, we are managing to contain the damage,” said the Conservator. “Most of the fires reported so far are ground fires, not crown fires, meaning the primary damage is limited to dry pine needles and fallen branches. However, wildlife is often affected — nesting grounds are disturbed, and young animals may not survive.”

Despite the damage to the forest floor and temporary impact on green cover, authorities emphasised that there has been no significant loss to human life or property so far. The department’s major concern remains protecting plantation zones and residential areas near the forest.

Particularly affected regions like Nowshera and Hajuri are witnessing intense heat and fire risk, putting immense pressure on fire teams. Currently, 68 personnel are actively deployed in affected zones, supported by local volunteers and regular fire watchers.

“We appeal to the public to remain vigilant. The dry season increases the risk significantly. Timely reporting by citizens has played a crucial role in containing fires quickly,” the Conservator added. He also urged other government departments to extend full cooperation under the disaster response framework.

Rajesh Khajuria, Forest Guard at Kalakas Forest, spoke about the immense challenges faced in controlling a raging fire that broke out on the afternoon of May 19. Khajuria, alongside his team, worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire, which had started at around 1 PM and reignited later that night.

He shared that despite suffering from health issues following an accident in 2010, which had left him with severe injuries, he continued to battle the flames with determination. “Even though my health condition was not ideal, I tried harder to extinguish the fire,” said Khajuria, reflecting on his dedication to the task at hand.

The fire was particularly difficult to control due to the location’s inaccessibility. “The area is very far from the road, making it hard for fire services to reach. The heat was unbearable, and the fire spread rapidly,” Khajuria explained. The fire caused significant damage to the forest, including the destruction of old trees and vegetation.

Despite the tough conditions, Khajuria praised the villagers who helped his team combat the fire.

“Some people from the village joined us in the effort, and together, we managed to control the flames. But even now, our team continues to work hard to prevent it from reigniting,” he said.

Khajuria also dismissed rumours that the fire was intentionally set to clear land, calling such ideas “stupid.” He stressed the importance of protecting the forest and its wildlife, stating, “This fire has harmed so many animals and insects, and Allah will never forgive those who cause such destruction.” (ANI)