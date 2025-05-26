BreakingKashmir

Forest guard’s body recovered after 4 days in Ganderbal

Representational image

Body of a forest guard, who had gone missing four days ago, was recovered in Gundroshan area of Ganderbal on Monday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Shameem Ahmad Mir (44), a forest guard, had drowned in the river Sindh near compartment no 1 of Paribal forest division while he was on duty.

He said that a search and rescue operation was launched to trace him, but to no avail. “His body was recovered after four days today afternoon following strenous efforts by the rescue and search teams,” he said—(KNO)

