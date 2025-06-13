Forest fire at Sonamarg’s Gadibal Fishpoint largely contained: Officials

Ganderbal, June 12: A major forest fire that broke out in Compartment No. 63A at Gadibal near Fishpoint in the picturesque Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has been brought largely under control, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to an official from the Forest Department, over 90% of the blaze has been successfully doused. “The fire was mainly ground-level and did not affect the standing trees in the area. Joint teams from the Forest Protection Force, Forest Department, and the Soil & Water Conservation Department acted swiftly to contain the fire,” the official said.

The fire erupted on Wednesday prompting an urgent response from multiple forest-related agencies. Personnel equipped with firefighting gear rushed to the spot in the Gadibal section of the Sindh Forest Range (Kangan sub division), where they launched a coordinated firefighting operation.

“Though a significant portion of the fire has been controlled, efforts are still ongoing to completely extinguish the remaining flames and ensure there is no reignition,” the official added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined. No casualties or injuries have been reported, and the swift response prevented damage to the area’s vital green cover.

Authorities have urged people to remain cautious and report any signs of fire immediately, particularly during the ongoing heatwave which heightens forest fire risks.