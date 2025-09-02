BreakingNational

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscores UN reform, counter-terrorism at SCO Plus Meeting in Tianjin

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
Follow us on

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the SCO Plus Meeting in Tianjin on September 1, where he underlined the importance of United Nations reform, stressed the need to keep counter-terrorism a priority, and reiterated India’s commitment to sustainable development.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared details of the Foreign Secretary’s participation.

“Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri attended and delivered his remarks at the SCO Plus Meeting in Tianjin on 1 Sept 2025. He stressed on the need for UN reform, reaffirmed that fight against terrorism should remain an important priority of the SCO and highlighted ‘s readiness to share its expertise & initiatives for sustainable development with the SCO partners,” Jaiswal said in the post.

Misri’s remarks at the SCO Plus Meeting came a day after he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of cross-border terrorism with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin on August 31.

At a special Ministry of External Affairs briefing, Misri told reporters, “The issue of cross-border terrorism was raised by the Prime Minister…he asked for China’s support on this particular issue. As I said, the Chinese have extended their support in various ways in addressing this issue.”

He further elaborated, “The issue of cross-border terrorism was raised by the Prime Minister, and he outlined his understanding very crisply and very specifically. He outlined the fact that this is a scourge that both China and India have been victims of, and India is still combating this menace, and he asked for China’s support on this particular issue. As I said, the Chinese have extended their support in various ways on addressing this issue.”

Further, Misri also noted that, “Among other issues, the two leaders also exchanged views on ways to increase and balance bilateral trade, strengthen people-to-people ties, cooperate on trans-border rivers, and jointly combat terrorism.” (ANI)

Cooperative movement has opened paths to prosperity for farmers in entire country: Rajnath Singh
Over 60 die in Morbi cable bridge collapse in Gujarat, says Minister Brijesh Merja
ED Raids in Leh, Jammu, and uncover Rs. 1 Cr in fake Cryptocurrency scam
LeT terrorist associate arrested in Pulwama: Police
UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes ceasefire between Iran and Israel
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Empowerment of farmers, rural economy should be banks’ priority: President Murmu
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Empowerment of farmers, rural economy should be banks’ priority: President Murmu
Breaking National
“Admin on high alert, but water level below danger mark”: DC Srinagar
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CBK Registers FIR Against Two for Cheating & Criminal Conspiracy Over Fake Contract Promises
Breaking Kashmir
Extension in the last date for submission of Online Application Forms for various UT Cadre Post(s) in the Home Department
Jammu Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir SEO