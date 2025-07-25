Foreign devotees from six countries celebrate spiritual journey on ShriAmarnathjiYatra

Baltal, July 24:In a profound demonstration of spiritual unity that transcends borders, nine international devotees from six countries undertook the revered ShriAmarnathJiYatra this year via the Baltal route, bringing together diverse cultures, faiths, and aspirations on one of the world’s most spiritually significant and physically challenging pilgrimage routes.

The group, comprising pilgrims from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Spain, and Australia, successfully reached the Holy Cave Shrine of ShriAmarnathJi, situated at an altitude of over 12,700 feet in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the yatris were Michaella Petra Dana and Jemima Croker from the UK, Emily Sarah and Ross Norman from Canada, Anna Lena from Germany, Maria Isabel from Spain, Laura Eve from the USA, John Joseph from Australia, and Svetlana from Estonia. Many of them had been preparing spiritually and physically for this sacred journey for years, fulfilling what they described as a “long-awaited inner calling.”

Describing the experience as “truly special” and “unforgettable,” the pilgrims expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception and exceptional arrangements provided by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, local authorities, and fellow Indian devotees.

“We felt safe, welcomed, and supported throughout the journey. The services, the local people, and the sense of unity we experienced here were truly remarkable,” said one of the international devotees. Another added, “It’s not just a spiritual journey — it’s one of cultural connection, hospitality, and inner peace.”

Despite the high-altitude terrain, unpredictable weather, and steep gradients, the group completed the yatra with deep reverence. While some trekked on foot, others opted for ponies or palanquins, all the while maintaining a spirit of devotion and humility.

The yatris lauded the arrangements made along the Baltal track, including medical aid stations, sanitation, food stalls, security, and support from volunteers and officials. “The hospitality here is amazing. Everyone is so helpful — from the locals to the army and the administration,” said a visibly moved pilgrim.

Several members of the group encouraged others around the world to consider participating in the yatra. “If you get the chance, do come here. It’s a unique, uplifting, and transformative experience,” they said in unison.

The presence of pilgrims from across continents signifies the growing global recognition of the ShriAmarnathJiYatra as a spiritual event that resonates far beyond Indian borders. Once predominantly undertaken by Indian devotees, the yatra is now drawing attention from spiritual seekers worldwide who are drawn to its purity, symbolism, and sacred significance.

This expanding international participation also showcases Jammu and Kashmir’s capacity to host a diverse group of pilgrims with efficiency, inclusivity, and compassion.

Officials say this year’s foreign participation has been among the most diverse to date, reflecting a global yearning for spiritual experiences rooted in ancient traditions. The successful journey of these nine devotees — from six different nations — stands as a testament to the unifying power of faith and the deep spiritual magnetism of the AmarnathYatra.

As one pilgrim put it, “Though we came from different continents, we walked the same path, prayed at the same cave, and felt the same peace.”

Their journey not only reflects the sacred spirit of the AmarnathYatra but also reaffirms its status as a truly global pilgrimage — one that dissolves barriers of nationality, language, and culture in the pursuit of spiritual awakening and collective harmony.