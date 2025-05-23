Footpath encroachments outside SKIMS Soura ‘disrupt’ emergency services

Srinagar, May 22: Mounting concerns have emerged over rampant footpath encroachments outside Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura—one of the Valley’s premier healthcare institutions. Local residents, commuters and medical professionals say illegal street vending is choking the vital access route, risking lives and crippling emergency response efforts.

The stretch from the SKIMS main gate to the Maternity Hospital has effectively been transformed into a bustling marketplace, as street vendors have set up shop along both sides of the footpath. This leaves pedestrians with little choice but to walk on the road, intensifying traffic snarls and making it nearly impossible for ambulances to get through, particularly during peak hours.

“It’s a daily nightmare,” said Asim Wani, a commuter. “The road is almost always clogged, and I have seen ambulances stuck in traffic when every second matters.”

Others echoed the sentiment. “This is a health emergency zone, not a marketplace,” said Riaz Najar, a local resident. “I have no issue with people trying to earn a living, but this is not the place for it. Authorities must act before a tragedy occurs.”

Medical professionals have also expressed alarm. “In medical emergencies, delays can be fatal,” said a senior SKIMS doctor, on condition of anonymity. “Blocked pathways and traffic congestion are impeding our ability to provide timely care. We witness the consequences of this dysfunction every day.” Another doctor said: “Lives are at stake. We need urgent intervention to ensure unimpeded access for emergency vehicles and patients.”

Despite the criticism, street vendors insist they have little choice. “We are not here by choice—we are here out of necessity,” said Shahid Khanday, a vendor. “If there were designated vending zones, we would gladly move. But until then, how do we feed our families?”

Nasir Sofi, President of the Street Vendors Coordination Committee, highlighted the lack of a sustainable plan. “The temporary vending site in Batmaloo is overcrowded and doesn’t accommodate all vendors. Authorities proposed shift-based vending, but that’s simply not viable—it would cut our earnings drastically.”

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) admits the issue is recurring. A senior SMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “We conduct regular anti-encroachment drives and fine violators, but many return. We are working on a long-term framework that balances public convenience with vendor livelihoods.”