Foolproof security in place for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today said that foolproof security arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra that will commence from July 3.

Speaking with reporters after reviewing the arrangements for Amarnath Yatra in Baltal, LG Sinha, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) Amarnath Shrine Board and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have made improved facilities available for the pilgrims.

He said that he would request all devotees to visit in large numbers for the holy yatra and pray for progress of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

“There is no need to worry about anything as administration and security forces, including Jammu and Kashmir police, Army, CRPF, CAPF, and other agencies have made foolproof security arrangements for smooth conduct of the yatra,” he said—(KNO)

