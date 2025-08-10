Food Safety Deptt Kupwara Intensifies Drive against Substandard Food Items

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Shrikanth Suse, the Food Safety Department has carried out extensive inspection drives across the district in recent days. The drives were led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Rafi Ahmad Dar, along with Tehsildar Kupwara, police team and other officers inspected restaurants and eateries.

Meanwhile, a consignment of Kababs and Ristas brought from district Budgam was seized and destroyed later on. However, samples of these items have been sent to the Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad, for detailed analysis, the department said.

In a separate action by the department, a fine of ₹8,000 was imposed on two butchers in Handwara on August 9 for selling deteriorated meat. Besides, around 50 kg of the unfit meat was confiscated and destroyed on the spot.

All restaurants, hotels, and other food business operators are have been asked not to sell any frozen chicken, meat, or related items that pose health risks to the public.

Any person found dealing in such unsafe or substandard food items will face strict legal action and prosecution in the court of law.

Selling misbranded, substandard, or unsafe food can attract penalties of up to ₹5 lakh, and in certain cases, ₹3 lakh as per the nature of violation.

The Food Safety Department Kupwara reiterates its commitment to ensuring the availability of safe, hygienic food for the public and will continue such drives across the district.