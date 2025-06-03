Breaking

Food Safety Deptt intensifies market checking in Srinagar

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, the Food Safety Department intensified market checking across the City in order to ensure the highest Food Safety and Hygiene Standards across all sectors.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner, Yameen ul Nabi carried out intensive inspections of bakery shops in various areas of Srinagar District, including, Safa Kadal, Sakedafar, Nawakadal, Rajori Kadal, Nowhatta and other adjoining areas.

During the inspections, some products were found to be over dated and were destroyed by the Food Business Operators (FBOs) voluntarily on the spot.

The main aim of the drive is to maintain a close vigil on the quality of food products being manufactured and sold at retail outlets.

To ensure that all food products meet the highest safety standards, Food Safety Department directed all FBOs to adhere to Food Safety norms and storage practices.

Any FBO found compromising with quality or storage practices will be dealt with strictly as per the provisions of the Food Safety Act, the department said.

